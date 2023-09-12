3-meter sinkhole discovered in Gangnam, no casualties reported

A sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a road in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Tuesday, according to authorities.

At around 10:45 a.m., a sinkhole was found near Eonju Station. A man called the police to report that one of his wheels was stuck in the ground due to the sinkhole, which is estimated to be 3 meters deep and 1 meter in diameter, according to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station.

Although four lanes from Kyobo Tower to the Cha Medical Center Gangnam are currently closed to prevent further accidents and organize the scene, no casualties have been reported. The vehicle whose wheel fell into the sinkhole was salvaged at around midday.

The police plan to investigate the cause of the sinkhole further. “As of now, it seems that the ground was weakened due to a damaged water pipe nearby."

“The water pipe has to be replaced first, and then the road will be repaired. It will take a considerable amount of time to complete.”