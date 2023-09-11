[팟캐스트] (525) 정부 “모로코 강진 피해 위로…필요한 지원 긴밀히 협조할 것”/ 왜 한국에서는 모두 흰 가운을 입고 싶어 하나

People walk through debris after a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Libya, in Derna, Libya, on Tuesday. (Reuters)

진행자: 홍유, Beth Eunhee Hong

1. S. Korea to work closely with Morocco for support over devastating quake

기사 요약: 정부가 강진으로 대규모 피해를 본 모로코에 필요한 지원 제공하기 위해 긴밀히 협조하겠다고 밝혔다.

[1] South Korea's foreign ministry said Sunday it will closely cooperate with Morocco and the international community to provide necessary support for the North African country over a massive earthquake.

*cooperate: 협력하다

*international community: 국제사회

*massive: 거대한

[2] Late Friday, the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Morocco and killed more than 2,000 people, according to foreign media reports.

*magnitude: 지진 규모

[3] The ministry issued a statement and expressed condolences to the people of Morocco affected by the earthquake.

*issue: 발표하다

*condolence: 애도, 조의

[4] It vowed to have close consultations with the government of Morocco, as well as the international community, to help the country overcome difficulties.

*consultation: 협의, 상의

*overcome: 극복하다

기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20230910000186

2. Why everyone wants a white coat in Korea

기사 요약: 의대 쏠림 현상을 분석하고 대책의 중요성을 살펴본다.

[1] Last week, the college entrance exam academy Jongno Hagwon released its analysis of the state’s official education data that showed 2,131 students in the past five years have dropped out of Seoul National University, Korea University and Yonsei University, the top three most prestigious tertiary education institutes in South Korea.

*drop out: 탈퇴하다, 퇴거하다

*prestigious: 명망 있는, 일류의

*tertiary: 제 3의, 고등교육기관

[2] According to other data compiled by SNU and released in May, 6.2 percent of the school’s 3,606 freshmen this year took a leave of absence immediately after enrolling.

*compile: 엮다, 편집하다

*enroll: 입학시키다, 등록하다

[3] Private education experts believe that such a phenomenon is caused by students who, after being accepted at top universities, prepare to take the college entrance exam again.

*private education: 사교육

*phenomenon: 현상

[4] “A leave of absence right after entering SNU, the top Korean school, appears to be an attempt to get admitted to colleges of medicine, dentistry, or oriental medicine, which require higher grades,” said Lee Man-ki of the Uway Educational Assessment Research Institute.

*attempt: 시도

*get admitted to: 입소하다

기사원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20230910000040

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638