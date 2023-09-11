[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에서 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈시간 관련〉

1. stopgap [stɑ́pɡæ̀p] 임시 방편

말 그대로 ‘벌어진 틈(gap)을 막기(stop) 위한 것’, ‘임시적인 것’을 뜻한다. 임시 방편을 makeshift measure라고 표현하기도 하는데, ‘급한 대로 만들었다’는 뜻인 makeshift와 달리 stopgap은 곧 더 좋은 것으로 대체되리라는 의미가 담겨 있다.

The temporary support beams were only meant as a stopgap measure, not as a permanent solution to the problem of the crumbling infrastructure.

임시 지지대는 미봉책일 뿐이었고 기본 구조가 무너지는 문제를 해결할 영구적인 해결책은 아니었다.

● 임시적인 법인세 인하는 침체된 경기를 부양하기 위한 미봉책이다.

A temporary slash of corporate tax is a stopgap measure to boost the slowing economy.

2. upfront [ʌ́pfrʌ́nt] 솔직한, 선불의

사람의 태도가 솔직한 것을 일컫거나 선불로 지불하는 것을 표현할 때 쓴다.

The contract called for 20% of the speaker’s fee to be paid upfront and the remainder only after the completion of the weekend-long conference.

계약에 의하면 연사 강연료의 20%는 선불로 지급되고, 잔금은 주말 간 진행되는 회의가 끝나면 지급된다.

● 내가 그를 좋아한 건 그가 처음부터 솔직했기 때문이었다.

I liked him because he was upfront from the beginning.

3. vestige [véstidʒ] 흔적

‘흔적’이라는 뜻을 지닌다. 주로 ‘마지막 흔적’, ‘최후로 남아 있는 어떤 것’을 표현할 때 쓴다.

In the movie, just as fate is extinguishing the last vestige of hope, the broad- shouldered hero swoops in and saves the day.

영화에서는 일말의 희망마저 필연적으로 사라질 수밖에 없어 보일 때 건장한 체격의 영웅이 나타나서 위기로부터 구출해준다.

● 일제 식민지배의 흔적 중 하나인 조선총독부 건물은 1995년 해체되었다.

The Japanese Government-General Building, one of the vestiges of Japanese colonial rule, was dismantled in 1995.

4. wee [wíː] 시간이 이른

주로 wee hours(아침 이른 시간)의 형태로 쓰여 ‘시간이 이르다’는 뜻을 표현한다.

About 1,000 loyal fans waited outside of the studio into the wee hours in order to catch a glimpse of their favorite star.

약 1000명의 열혈 팬들이 자신이 좋아하는 스타를 보기 위해 스튜디오 밖에서 새벽 시간까지 기다렸다.

● 학창 시절에 낮잠을 자고 새벽까지 공부하는 걸 좋아했다.

When I was a student, I liked taking a nap in the afternoon then studying into the wee hours of the morning.

〈범위, 폭넓음, 다양함〉

1. assorted [əsɔ́ːrtid] 다양한

‘모둠 냄비’처럼 다양한 것들이 모여 한 세트를 이루는 것을 표현하기에 적합한 단어다.

He bought his future in-laws an assortment of Swiss chocolates, the variety and sophistication of which he thought they might enjoy.

그는 장래의 처가 식구들에게 스위스 초콜릿 세트를 사다 주면서 다양하고 고급스러워서 좋아들 할 거라고 생각했다.

● 그 호텔은 다양한 샐러드와 훈제 베이컨, 빵, 국수 등을 아침에 무료로 제공한다.

The hotel serves assorted salads, smoked bacon, bread and noodles for breakfast.

2. discrete [diskríːt] 서로 다른, 다양한

‘분간하다’라는 뜻인 discern과 어원의 같은 단어다(discreet 항목 참조). 이질적인 것들로 구성되어 있다는 의미를 지닌다.

Hawaii is made up of six discrete islands - each with its own distinct flavor and style.

하와이는 6개의 서로 다른 섬으로 이루어져 있고 각각 고유한 멋과 스타일이 있다.

● 마이클은 10개의 다양한 컴포넌트로 구성된 새 AV시스템을 장만했다.

Michael has bought a new AV system that is composed of ten discrete components.

3. gamut [ɡǽmət] 전체 범위

gamut은 중세 시대 음계의 가장 낮은 음을 일컬었다고 한다. 후에 ‘음계 전체’라는 뜻이 되었고, ‘전체적인 범위’로 의미가 확대되었다. 보통 run the gamut의 형태로 쓰여 ‘범위가 ~에 달한다’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The president's daily agenda ran the gamut from domestic policy matters to global economics, diplomacy and everything in between.

대통령이 매일 다루는 사안의 범위는 국내 정책 사안에서부터 세계 경제 및 외교 그리고 관련된 모든 문제까지 포함한다.

● 문제가 된 책 때문에 그 교수가 평론가들로부터 받은 평가는 칭찬부터 경멸까지 다양했다.

The reviews the professor received from critics for his controversial book ran the gamut from praise to contempt.