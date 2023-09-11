Seoul Fintech Week to bring together global fintech experts in Seoul next month

Most Popular
Seoul Fintech Week to bring together global fintech experts in Seoul next monthBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 10:33
The Seoul city government will hold a global financial technology conference next month, bringing together fintech experts from around the world to discuss the digitalization trend in the financial industry, officials said Monday.
The 2023 Seoul Fintech Week will kick off on Oct. 4 for a three-day run at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul under the theme "How Fintech Will Transform Our Lives," city officials said.
Fintech experts from around the world, including the United States, Britain, France, Germany and Singapore, as well as financial industry and fintech company officials and investors, will be invited to discuss the future course of the financial sector's digitalization and the capital's strategy to become a global financial center.
Key speakers for the event will include former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves; Kim Yong, former president of the World Bank Group; and Joseph Stiglitz, the recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2001.
The fintech week will also come with various programs, such as an open innovation event to be hosted by Shinhan Bank, a talk show featuring popular YouTuber Syuka and a demo day featuring fintech firms to be co-hosted by Industrial Bank of Korea.
Participation in the event is free of charge, and prior registration is available at the event's home page (https://www.seoulfintechweek.com).
