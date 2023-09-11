Home

Seoul shares open lower on tech, auto losses

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 09:32

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks started a tad lower Monday as big-cap tech and auto stocks traded in negative territory.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 7.06 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,540.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.28 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix decreased 0.44 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.65 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution skidded 0.79 percent.

Major online portal operator Naver declined 1.63 percent, and No. 2 mobile carrier KT sank 3.4 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,335.1 won against the US dollar, down 1.7 won from Friday's close. (Yonhap)

