Seoul shares open lower on tech, auto losses

Seoul shares open lower on tech, auto lossesBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 11, 2023 - 09:32
South Korean stocks started a tad lower Monday as big-cap tech and auto stocks traded in negative territory.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 7.06 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,540.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 0.28 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix decreased 0.44 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor fell 0.65 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution skidded 0.79 percent.
Major online portal operator Naver declined 1.63 percent, and No. 2 mobile carrier KT sank 3.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,335.1 won against the US dollar, down 1.7 won from Friday's close. (Yonhap)
