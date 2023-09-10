[KH explains] Why Mirae Asset bets big on expanding presence in India

India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, is one of the strategic markets where South Korea’s Mirae Asset Financial Group has poured considerable resources into expanding its presence. Amid industry-wide efforts to derisk from China more recently, industry watchers say Mirae Asset’s years-long investment could pay off “soon.”

Over the past years, the Korean financial giant has been making bold investments in the fast-growing country, broadening its portfolio from shares and funds to real estate properties.

Mirae Asset Global Investments’ Indian unit is the No. 9 investment firm in the country running nearly 23 trillion won ($17.2 billion), roughly 10 percent of its total assets under management worth 288 trillion won as of July.

The figure is also 20 percent of the firm’s 120 trillion won assets controlled overseas, the third-largest after that of the US and Canada.

"The Indian subsidiary started with 50 billion won in capital. It stayed in the market even after the global financial crisis in 2008 when most international investment firms pulled out," said an official from the firm’s Indian unit, referring to its launch back in 2006. "As a front-runner in the market, we will work to develop expertise and capability."

On Wednesday, the firm announced a fresh 28 billion won investment in an Amazon distribution center in the Mumbai region through a private equity fund. This is the second investment of its kind following the first one worth 21 billion won made in a distribution center near the Amazon facility.

The firm said the demand for distribution centers will rapidly increase in India in line with the nation’s soaring domestic consumption, hinting at more investments in related facilities, including commercial real estate properties in business districts.