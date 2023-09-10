Interrogation paused over opposition leader's health

Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Rep. Lee Jae-myung stages a hunger strike on the 11th day of hunger strike in front of the National Assembly on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The prosecution's interrogation of Democratic Party of Korea Chairman Rep. Lee Jae-myung Saturday as a suspect behind private sector companies' money transfers to North Korea was paused after its eight-hour run owing to Lee’s health issues, as he has been on a hunger strike for nearly two weeks.

"The interrogation began at 10:30 a.m., but we stopped at 6:40 p.m. upon Lee's request, citing his health condition," the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement.

The main opposition party leader has been on a hunger strike since Aug. 31 in a show of protest against the conservative People Power Party's President Yoon Suk Yeol, blasting Yoon for his passive stance toward Japan's release of radioactive water from crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The prosecutors' office had ambulances and medical staff ready in case of emergency.

As Lee walked out of the prosecutors' office without completing the interrogation, Lee at around 9:43 p.m. Saturday reiterated his stance that the prosecution was politically motivated.

"As expected, none of the evidence (that I am involved in the illegal money transfer) was presented," Lee told reporters. "All that (prosecutors) presented to me was hearsay ... I feel pity for the politically motivated prosecution for tampering with (evidence) to make (an innocent person) a criminal in a nonsensical way."

Lee added that it is Yoon's responsibility to "settle down the crisis of war on the Korean Peninsula."

The prosecution stated that Lee was uncooperative throughout the interrogation by giving unrelated answers to questions, and leaving the interrogation room without prosecutors' consent.

It also asked Lee to appear again at the office in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province for questioning on Tuesday.

Lee said he would appear at the office again for questioning as requested by the prosecution, calling himself a "loser" in a political battle against the administration led by the prosecutor general-turned-President Yoon. Lee and Yoon were both candidates for 2022 presidential election, where Yoon narrowly defeated Lee.

The political wrangling over the paused interrogation persisted Sunday.

"(Saturday's) interrogation showed that the prosecution is trying to do politics and bring shame upon (Lee), instead of doing its job of investigating the case," Democratic Party Rep. Park Chan-dae said in front of the National Assembly Sunday as Lee's hunger strike marked the 11th day.

Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party, however, blasted Lee for "obstructing the prosecutors' investigation... through a hunger strike that is hardly justifiable" in a briefing Sunday.