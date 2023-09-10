Home

  1. 1

    Leaders of S. Korea, Indonesia agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation

    Leaders of S. Korea, Indonesia agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation
  2. 2

    Five invasive species that wrought havoc in S. Korea

    Five invasive species that wrought havoc in S. Korea
  3. 3

    [Life In Korea] Expectations vs. Reality of teaching English in Korea with Annie Jeong

    [Life In Korea] Expectations vs. Reality of teaching English in Korea with Annie Jeong
  4. 4

    N. Korean leader attends paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary

    N. Korean leader attends paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary
  5. 5

    Yoon arrives in India to attend G20 summit

    Yoon arrives in India to attend G20 summit
  6. 6

    America's retired North Korea intelligence officer offers a parting message on the nuclear threat

    America’s retired North Korea intelligence officer offers a parting message on the nuclear threat
  7. 7

    Why everyone wants a white coat in Korea

    Why everyone wants a white coat in Korea
  8. 8

    Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000

    Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 2,000
  9. 9

    Opposition leader questioned over illegal money transfers to N. Korea

    Opposition leader questioned over illegal money transfers to N. Korea
  10. 10

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea's 5G leadership to continue with 6G'

    [Herald Interview] 'Korea's 5G leadership to continue with 6G'
[Photo News] 'Busan is Ready'

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 10, 2023 - 14:11

    • Link copied

Two of Hyundai Motor Group’s flagship electric vehicles, the Ioniq 5, are covered with graffiti reading “Busan is Ready” in front of Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi, India, Sunday. Designed by graffiti artist Jay Flow, the cars drove by iconic landmarks around New Delhi during the 18th G-20 Summit over the weekend to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (Hyundai Motor Group)

