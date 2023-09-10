[Photo News] 'Busan is Ready'

Two of Hyundai Motor Group’s flagship electric vehicles, the Ioniq 5, are covered with graffiti reading “Busan is Ready” in front of Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi, India, Sunday. Designed by graffiti artist Jay Flow, the cars drove by iconic landmarks around New Delhi during the 18th G-20 Summit over the weekend to promote Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (Hyundai Motor Group)