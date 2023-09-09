BTS V's 'Layover' sells over 1.67m copies on debut day, record for K-pop soloist

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korean leader tells Chinese PM that NK shouldn’t be ‘obstacle’ in bilateral ties
-
2
Captain Son Heung-min comes to Klinsmann's defense amid remote work criticism
-
3
Leaders of S. Korea, Indonesia agree to deepen economic, defense cooperation
-
4
N. Korea unveils first 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'
-
5
Justice Minister orders prosecution to guarantee teachers’ rights in child abuse investigations
-
6
Korea, Japan, China culture ministers vow youth-centered cooperation
-
7
Netflix’s ‘The Devil’s Plan’ to premiere in September
-
8
N. Korean leader attends paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary
-
9
S. Korea logs current account surplus for 3rd month in July
-
10
America’s retired North Korea intelligence officer offers a parting message on the nuclear threat
BTS V's 'Layover' sells over 1.67m copies on debut day, record for K-pop soloistBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 9, 2023 - 17:03
The debut solo album by V, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, sold about 1.67 million copies on the day of its release, breaking the first-day sales record for K-pop soloists, data showed Saturday.
According to the data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of physical album sales, "Layover" sold 1,672,138 copies Friday, when it was released, setting a new first-day sales record for K-pop soloists.
It also marked the biggest first-week sales of an album by a K-pop soloist, with the number considered an important standard for measuring an artist's popularity and the size of its fandom.
Rounding out the top three on the list are his bandmates Jimin and Suga, who recorded 1.45 million copies and 1.28 million copies, respectively, with "Face" and "D-Day."
"Slow Dancing," the lead single of "Layover," debuted atop the iTunes' Top Songs charts in 75 countries around the world as of 7 a.m. Saturday.
The album was on top of the service's Top Albums charts in 65 countries.
"Layover" blends pop and R&B genre songs with V's unique style and sensibility.
It has six tracks, including the lead single, "Slow Dancing," as well as the pre-released tracks "Rainy Days" and "Love Me Again." Also listed on the album are "Blue," "For Us" and a piano version of "Slow Dancing."
All five music videos for the album's five songs, including the two pre-released tracks, were also released. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Morocco quake kills more than 600 people
-
N. Korean leader attends paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary
-
Yoon arrives in India to attend G20 summit