Experience Swedish fine dining inside a Korean hanok

Nestled among the narrow streets of Seoul's traditional Samcheong-dong neighborhood, amidst the royal palace and galleries, a hidden culinary gem awaits in the setting of a Korean hanok. Mangata, a relatively recent addition to Seoul's dining scene, seamlessly blends Swedish fine dining with the rustic charm of traditional Korean architecture.

The word "Mangata" itself has a poetic meaning in Swedish, signifying the road-like reflection cast by the moon on water.

Since its opening in December 2019, Mangata boasts a harmonious fusion of Scandinavian simplicity in the dishes, surrounded by a tranquil, nature-inspired space that lives up to its name.

Mangata's owner and chef, Kim Do-yeong, a 33-year-old graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, holds a degree in culinary arts and food science. Kim embarked on his culinary journey in 2011 at Aquavit, a two Michelin-starred modern Scandinavian restaurant located in Midtown Manhattan in New York.

"I quickly fell in love with Swedish cuisine and discovered that the essence of Swedish dishes bears striking similarities to Korean cuisine, both concentrating on the fermentation processes to extract rich flavors from natural ingredients." Kim told The Korea Herald on Monday.

Over his six-year journey as an apprentice chef at Aquavit, Kim rose to the position of sous chef, eventually feeling ready to introduce his own Swedish restaurant to Korea.

Mangata offers an intimate dining experience with just five tables, focusing on a six-part chef's tasting course. The quiet atmosphere allows guests to escape the urban hustle and savor each course at their own pace.

The meal commences with the first course, a salmon mousseline, comprising salmon, sourdough bread, rye chips and pickles.

The slightly briny and delicately fishy salmon mousseline complements the crisp, hearty sourdough. The pickles provide a refreshing counterpoint, resulting in a perfectly balanced flavor profile.

The next course is gravlax, a Nordic dish that features salmon cured in a mixture of salt, sugar and herbs, like dill.

Accompanied by trout caviar, horseradish and panna cotta, the dish offers a diverse and visually appealing palette of flavors.