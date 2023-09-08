Media art to illuminate cultural heritage sites

A series of Korean cultural heritage media art events using digital technology will be showcased at seven cultural heritage sites across the nation, starting Saturday.

Jointly hosted by the Cultural Heritage Administration and Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, the event kicks off at two sites in South Chungcheong Province — Gongsanseong in Gongju and the stone pagoda Mireuksaji in Iksan. The final event will be held at the Marisan Tumuli in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 8.

One of the Baekje Historic Areas designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015, the fortress Gongsanseong will feature digital media art that explores the theme of time travel through the birth of Baekje (18 BC-AD 660) and its culture, until Oct. 9.

During the same period, Iksan Mireuksa, the largest Buddhist temple of the Baekje Kingdom, will have 300 drones in the air to narrate stories of Buddhism from the time. The Iksan National Museum will also showcase media art events indoors concurrently.