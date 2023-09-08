Media art to illuminate cultural heritage sites

Most Popular
Media art to illuminate cultural heritage sitesBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept. 8, 2023 - 15:44
A series of Korean cultural heritage media art events using digital technology will be showcased at seven cultural heritage sites across the nation, starting Saturday.
Jointly hosted by the Cultural Heritage Administration and Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, the event kicks off at two sites in South Chungcheong Province — Gongsanseong in Gongju and the stone pagoda Mireuksaji in Iksan. The final event will be held at the Marisan Tumuli in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, on Nov. 8.
One of the Baekje Historic Areas designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2015, the fortress Gongsanseong will feature digital media art that explores the theme of time travel through the birth of Baekje (18 BC-AD 660) and its culture, until Oct. 9.
During the same period, Iksan Mireuksa, the largest Buddhist temple of the Baekje Kingdom, will have 300 drones in the air to narrate stories of Buddhism from the time. The Iksan National Museum will also showcase media art events indoors concurrently.
From Sept. 15 to Oct. 9, Baekje's capital Sabi will be depicted through media art at an archaeological site in Gwanbuk-ri and the fortress Busosanseong in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province. Sabi -- present-day Buyeo -- was the kingdom's political and economic hub for 123 years from 538, the 16th year of King Seong’s reign, until the fall of Baekje.
Projection mappings on some of the dolmens will be presented at a dolmen site in Gochang, North Jeolla Province. Using balloons, extinct prehistoric animals will also be depicted in the evening sky.
At Suwon's fortress Hwaseong in Gyeonggi Province, built in the 18th century during the reign of King Jeongjo, a user-experience media art exhibition will be on display. A media road will be installed at the walkway from the gate Changryongmun, where visitors can follow the lights on an evening stroll. The media show will run Oct. 6 to Nov. 4.
In Gangneung, Gangwon Province, the Gangneung-daedohobu Government Office will share myths and hidden stories of the government office from the Goryeo Kingdom to Joseon era using hologram art. Media facades will show some of the complex gates and trees from Oct. 14 to Nov. 5.
At the Marisan Tumuli, a cluster of tombs of Korea's ancient confederation Gaya, in Haman, South Gyeongsang Province, the history of Ara Gaya, a city-state kingdom that was part of the Gaya confederacy, will be shown using drones, lasers and light-emitting diodes. The event takes place Oct. 20 to Nov. 8.
Meanwhile, the Marisan Tumuli was recommended for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list by the international advisory body in May. The final decision will be announced later this month.
Details of the media show events can be found via KCHF's website and social media. Information is also available at the cultural heritage media art pop-up promotion booth at Incheon Airport Terminal 1's traveler center from Friday to Thursday.
