[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

L'Escape Hotel launches ‘Fall in Alberta, Canada: Tasteful Journey’

L’Escape Hotel offers the “Fall in Alberta, Canada: Tasteful Journey” package through Oct. 9.

The package includes one-night's stay with dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant, Palais de Chine.

The menu at Palais de Chine consists of barbecue beef ribs, beef dim sum and cucumber salad with garlic sauce, using ingredients from western Canada province Alberta.

The package prices start at 270,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 317-4000.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas prepares Chuseok gifts

Celebrating the Korean Thanksgiving holiday known as Chuseok, Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas has launched its new gift packages.

The packages include the “Parnas Signature” set, featuring premium Korean beef tenderloin, beluga caviar, lobster tail and Italian truffles.

The “Bordeaux Prestige Collection,” consisting of a bottle of Chateau Petrus and nine Premiers Crus bottles of wine, is also available as part of the promotion.

Each package can be purchased via the hotel’s official website or by phone. For more information, call (02) 559-7653.

Parnas Hotel Jeju presents ‘Jeju-licious Autumn Package’

Parnas Hotel Jeju has launched the “Jeju-licious Autumn Package.”

The package offers a one-night stay along with traditional Korean desserts and citrus teas.

Make reservations online via the hotel's official website and get free breakfast for up to four people.

Be sure to check in between Sept. 18 and Oct. 8. The package prices start from 389,000 won.

For inquiries, call (064) 801-5555.

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents special cocktails with Spanish artist

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has partnered with Spanish artist Eva Armisen to offer a variety of collaborations, ranging from activity books and accessories to exhibitions.

The hotel's night late bar Oul offers Sangria Flor and Isla Rebujito, special cocktails served with decorations themed around Armisen's paintings and ceramics.

The hotel’s lobby lounge and buffet restaurant are also decorated with Armisen’s signature paintings.

For more inquiries, call (02) 6388-5000.

The Plaza Hotel Seoul showcases skin care promotion

The Plaza Hotel Seoul presents a skin care promotion through Nov. 30, in collaboration with cosmetics company Eath Library.

The promotion package offers a one-night stay along with a sample kit of Eath Library’s skin care cosmetics and facial masks.

Eath Library’s cosmetics, which feature natural ingredients, can be purchased at the hotel’s first basement level.

Package prices start from 290,000 won. For more information, call (02) 771-2200.