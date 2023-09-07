Frieze alludes to helping Kiaf’s overseas expansion

Frieze hinted it is willing to cooperate with the Galleries Association of Korea if it asks for help in expanding its presence overseas.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at Coex in southern Seoul, Frieze CEO Simon Fox and Frieze Seoul’s director Patrick Lee said, “We would always be delighted to activate Frieze with Kiaf throughout the year.”

In 2022, the London-based organizer and Seoul’s leading art fair Kiaf Seoul signed a five-year partnership in a bid to enter the East Asian market. During the Wednesday press conference, Fox compared their partnership to a “long-term marriage.”

Kiaf Seoul has previously expressed its intention to expand overseas.

Last year, Hwang Dal-sung, president of the Galleries Association of Korea, said in an interview with The Korea Herald: “We are looking into the right timing to launch Kiaf Seoul in other countries.”

Hwang had pledged to bring Kiaf Seoul to Jakarta, Indonesia to promote Korean galleries and artists.

Kiaf Seoul welcomed Frieze’s willingness to expand their cooperation.

“Kiaf also agrees with Frieze’s idea. I find Fox’s expression ‘a long-term marriage’ very appropriate and interesting. (I believe) Kiaf and Frieze will create synergy together through cooperation,” Hwang told The Herald on Thursday evening.

“I have been endeavoring to expand Kiaf’s brand abroad since my inauguration (as the GAK president). It can’t get any better if we can cooperate with Frieze on Kiaf’s overseas expansion. I believe we can explore more options for further cooperation going forward,” Hwang added.