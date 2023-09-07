First lady visits cultural theme park, biotech firm in Indonesia

First lady Kim Keon Hee (left) is greeted by Indonesian first lady Iriana Widodo at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah on Wednesday. (Joint Press Corps.)

South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday visited a cultural theme park and a biotechnology company dedicated to vaccine development on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Indonesia.

These were part of the official Spouse Program of the ASEAN Summit hosted by Indonesian first lady Iriana Widodo, and was attended by Kim and her counterparts from Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Japan, according to a presidential spokesperson in a written statement.

The first ladies went to Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, a recreational area hosting replicas of traditional houses located in the southeastern part of the Jakarta Special Capital Region.

There, Kim took part in a workshop for arts and crafts with children and watched a performance of Indonesian martial art and traditional dancing. Kim was quoted as saying that proactive support to the future generation "is crucial to preserving traditions and culture."