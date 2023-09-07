First lady visits cultural theme park, biotech firm in Indonesia

Most Popular
-
1
How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied
-
2
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
3
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike
-
4
N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
5
[KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
-
6
[From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023
-
7
Seoul to pay up to W30m each for post-COVID jab deaths
-
8
Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefit
-
9
Hidden underground space in Seoul unveiled after 40 years
-
10
N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby
First lady visits cultural theme park, biotech firm in IndonesiaBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept. 7, 2023 - 14:31
South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee on Wednesday visited a cultural theme park and a biotechnology company dedicated to vaccine development on the sidelines of President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Indonesia.
These were part of the official Spouse Program of the ASEAN Summit hosted by Indonesian first lady Iriana Widodo, and was attended by Kim and her counterparts from Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Bangladesh and Japan, according to a presidential spokesperson in a written statement.
The first ladies went to Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, a recreational area hosting replicas of traditional houses located in the southeastern part of the Jakarta Special Capital Region.
There, Kim took part in a workshop for arts and crafts with children and watched a performance of Indonesian martial art and traditional dancing. Kim was quoted as saying that proactive support to the future generation "is crucial to preserving traditions and culture."
Kim later visited the headquarters of Bio Farma, a state-owned vaccine manufacturer in Bandung, West Java province.
Bio Farma, Indonesia's only local vaccine manufacturer, has worked with the International Vaccine Institute to develop the typhoid conjugate vaccine. Kim has served as the honorary president of the institute's Korea Support Committee since March.
"The solidarity and cooperation in the international community is critical to protecting the lives of human race from epidemics and diseases and at the same time for achieving global health justice," Kim was quoted as saying.
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby
-
Discharged suspect behind development scandal denies fake media interview allegations
-
Chinese delegation to visit Pyongyang for celebrations of N. Korea's founding anniversary