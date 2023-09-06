Yoon calls for unified action against NK threats at summit with Chinese presence

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
2
1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
-
3
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike
-
4
N. Korea will pay a price if it provides weapons to Russia: NSA Sullivan
-
5
[KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
-
6
[From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023
-
7
Woman sentenced to life for killing husband loses suit to claim his death benefit
-
8
Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
-
9
How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied
-
10
Hidden underground space in Seoul unveiled after 40 years
Yoon calls for unified action against NK threats at summit with Chinese presenceBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : Sept. 6, 2023 - 19:09
At a summit attended by Association of Southeast Asian member nations, Japan and China, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the international community to unite and decisively respond to North Korea's ongoing nuclear and missile development efforts.
Speaking at the ASEAN+3 summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday afternoon, Yoon noted an “unprecedented frequency” in North Korean provocations. He urged leaders to firmly address these provocations by supporting sanctions against the North Korean regime. Measures include halting the dispatch of overseas workers and curbing illegal cyber activities, according to the presidential office.
Present at the summit were leaders from the ASEAN member states, along with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. In a break from tradition, Yoon referred to the trilateral grouping as "South Korea, Japan and China," a gesture highlighting the country’s repaired relations with Japan by mentioning it before China.
During the summit, Yoon emphasized the necessity of cooperation among the attending nations, stating, "ASEAN+3 has been fostering the vision of an East Asian community. It is imperative that ASEAN+3 spearheads a new era of collaboration."
He pledged South Korea's active involvement as the chair of the forthcoming ninth South Korea-Japan-China summit, and as the coordinating country representing the trio in the ASEAN+3 group.
To reboot the cooperation mechanism among the three nations, Yoon affirmed, "We will maintain close communication with the governments of Japan and China."
More from Headlines
-
How content are expats in Korea? Survey shows 8 in 10 satisfied
-
Yoon urges firm response to NK threats at ASEAN summit
-
More women in Korea's workforce yet wage gap widening: data