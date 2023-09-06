[From the Scene] Frieze Seoul cementing presence as Asian art hub

Visitors to Frieze Seoul 2023 look at artwork at Coex, southern Seoul, as part of a VIP day on Wednesday. The fair runs through Saturday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Frieze Seoul 2023 and Kiaf Seoul 2023 opened Wednesday in a calmer mood compared to last year when Frieze Seoul first launched, nonetheless attracting more collectors from Asia than before, showing signs that the city is cementing its position as an art hub in Asia.

Unlike last year, a meters-long line was not seen on the first day of Frieze Seoul 2023 at Coex, southern Seoul, on Wednesday, as the organizer divided up the time slots for visitors to enter. The fair, together with Kiaf Seoul, last year attracted more than 70,000 people.

“This is calmer than last year, but I wonder if that will change when it opens to the public (tomorrow). Last year, the entire fair was so busy,” said Sara Oberg Stradal from Dr. Joern Guenther Rare Books AG, a Basel, Switzerland-based gallery. The gallery has brought to Seoul centuries-old western manuscripts worth $80 million in total.

As Frieze’s sole art fair in Asia, the second edition returned with a strong lineup of galleries in Asia. The portion of galleries from Asia has increased to 41 percent from 31 percent last year, according to Frieze Seoul in June.

In fact, different Asian languages could be heard at the fair although the majority of the visitors were Korean.

“We see a lot of interesting works and actually the focus is for us to learn more about the local galleries and the galleries that we don't cover in Hong Kong and London,” said Evan Chow, deputy chair of the Hong Kong Arts Center.

Tomio Koyama Gallery is a Japanese gallery that has joined the fair for the second time, hoping to attract Korean collectors.

“Last year it was the first edition so everybody was new to the art fair. But this year it seems Korean people already know the world’s masterpieces. Korean audiences are very active compared to Japanese collectors. In Japan, people don’t invest in art that much if we compare them to collectors in Korea,” said the gallery’s director, Tomio Koyama.