PM to hold talks with Serbian counterpart

PM to hold talks with Serbian counterpartBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Sept. 6, 2023 - 17:33
South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is set to receive his Serbian counterpart Ana Brnabic on Friday, Han's office said Wednesday.
Han and Brnabic will hold talks at the Government Complex Seoul, which will be followed by a formal luncheon. The three-term Serbian Prime Minister will be on an official visit to Korea from Thursday to Sunday.
The talks will focus on the economic ties, people-to-people exchanges, cultural partnerships and regional security of each country, as well as on cooperation on the international stage, according to the prime minister's office.
The trade volume between Korea and Serbia came to $414 million as of 2022, with Korea exporting semiconductor chips, furniture components and flat-panel displays to the Balkan country, and importing cereals, ores, slag and ash.
Korea's cumulative foreign direct investment in Serbia amounted to $24.6 million as of 2022.
Brnabic's visit marks the first of its kind in 13 years.
Korea and Serbia forged diplomatic ties in 1989 -- two years before the breakup of Yugoslavia that led to the declaration of independence of Slovenia and Croatia.
