Yoon urges firm response to NK threats at ASEAN summit

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) is being greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the ASEAN-Korea Summit held at the Jakarta Convention Center in Indonesia on Wednesday (local time).

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged a decisive international response to North Korean provocations while emphasizing the importance of bolstering economic and security ties with Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states during the ASEAN-South Korea summit on Wednesday.

At the summit in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, Yoon underscored the necessity of a unified and firm response from the global community to fully denuclearize North Korea due to the gravity of the North's nuclear and missile threats, according to a statement issued by the presidential office.

Yoon also stressed the importance of cooperation with ASEAN member countries based on strengthened relations South Korea forged with the United States and Japan at their August meeting at Camp David. The ASEAN summit is the first diplomatic meeting since Yoon made a cooperation agreement with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He said the three countries decided to coordinate their Indo-Pacific strategies and discover new areas of cooperation based on their full support for an ASEAN-led regional structure.

“To this end, we launched the annual Korea-US-Japan Indo-Pacific dialogue, and a new Korea-US-Japan maritime security cooperation framework to support the maritime security capabilities of ASEAN and the Pacific Islands,” the president said.

Noting that the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative was established last year, Yoon said the initiative is based on Korea’s firm support for ASEAN's centrality and the bloc’s perspective on the Indo-Pacific region.

“We are pleased that the ASEAN-Korea Solidarity Initiative has identified eight key challenges and expanded the scope of cooperation over the past year,” he said.

Within the framework of the initiative, Yoon vowed to broaden collaboration and dialogue between defense entities, as well as amplify cooperation in tackling cybersecurity and transnational crime issues. Economically, he pledged to champion the Korea-ASEAN digital innovation flagship project, fostering collaborative development of services based on artificial intelligence and enhancing the proficiency of ASEAN member states' youth in leveraging artificial intelligence technologies.

He also encouraged ASEAN leaders to back Busan’s 2030 World Expo bid, with a decision expected in late November.

“Leaders, Korea has risen from the ruins of war and has become an advanced country in just half a century,” he said. “Korea wants to share its development experience with many maritime countries and neighboring countries, including ASEAN, through the 2030 Busan World Expo.”

Yoon promised to provide a platform for finding solutions to the challenges facing humanity.

“Busan, which served as the host city for the Korea-ASEAN Special Summit in both 2014 and 2019, might already be familiar to ASEAN leaders present here,” he said. “We solicit your attention and endorsement to enable Busan to once more play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for humanity, both in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.”