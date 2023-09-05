FNC to debut new boy group next year

Most Popular
-
1
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
2
Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
-
3
[KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears
-
4
1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
-
5
S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers
-
6
Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
-
7
Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event
-
8
Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024
-
9
Two men swept away in swimming accident, 1 dead, 1 missing
-
10
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
FNC to debut new boy group next yearBy Choi Ji-won
Published : 2023-09-05 17:41:55
FNC, the agency behind popular K-pop groups SF9 and P1Harmony, will launch a new boy group next year.
The agency made the announcement Tuesday, heralding of a new idol group for the first time in almost four years since the 2020 debut of P1Harmony.
"We're launching a new boy group to lead the next generation of K-pop. The band will be a seven-piece group consisting of members each boasting outstanding talents and unique charms," FNC said in its statement on Tuesday.
FNC Entertainment is a mid-size label in South Korea housing several prominent groups, including Cherry Bullet.
The firm is also recognized for its roster of pop rock band musicians, including FT Island, N.Flying and CN Blue, as well as its constant dedication to the niche music scene. In June, it launched a new band ensemble, Hi-Fi Un!corn, under its Japanese subsidiary, FNC Japan.
More information about the new group will be released soon.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
[KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
-
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike