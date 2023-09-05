FNC to debut new boy group next year

FNC, the agency behind popular K-pop groups SF9 and P1Harmony, will launch a new boy group next year.

The agency made the announcement Tuesday, heralding of a new idol group for the first time in almost four years since the 2020 debut of P1Harmony.

"We're launching a new boy group to lead the next generation of K-pop. The band will be a seven-piece group consisting of members each boasting outstanding talents and unique charms," FNC said in its statement on Tuesday.

FNC Entertainment is a mid-size label in South Korea housing several prominent groups, including Cherry Bullet.

The firm is also recognized for its roster of pop rock band musicians, including FT Island, N.Flying and CN Blue, as well as its constant dedication to the niche music scene. In June, it launched a new band ensemble, Hi-Fi Un!corn, under its Japanese subsidiary, FNC Japan.

More information about the new group will be released soon.