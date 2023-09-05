Rookie group Boynextdoor hopes to mature with fans

Boynextdoor poses for picture during a press showcase event for its first EP "Why.." held in Seoul on Monday. (KOZ Entertainment)

Rookie group Boynextdoor hopes to flourish and grow with its fans, upon the release of its first EP "Why.." on Monday.

"Whatever music we do, we hope to sing to empathize. That's why we aspire to attempt all possible genres through which we could voice different emotions. We hope to become a group that matures with our fans," Jaehyun said at a press conference on Monday.

The next step of Boynextdoor's odyssey of growth began with the new album, "Why..," which marked the group's comeback in just three months since its debut with its first single "Who!" in May.

"Why.." is a six-track package consisting of three songs from the first single -- "But I Like You," "Serenade" and "One and Only" -- and three newly unveiled songs, "But Sometimes," "Crying" and "ABCDLove."

According to member Woonhak, their swift return was possible as the six songs had all been completed when they debuted.

"For us, all the songs were a part of the same album from the start. If you listen to them in one piece, there's a single story threading through the various emotions in love and breakup," Woonhak said.

"Why.." continues the story of a boy's first love, which was irst unraveled in the band's debut single, this time, on the aftermath of a first breakup. Just as with the previous single, the bandmates emphasized expressing themselves naturally through their music.

Leading the album is "But Sometimes," which Riwoo explained as "a relatable song for those around our age who have experienced first love."

"It's natural for boys our age to react immaturely to a breakup, and we delved into those unrefined emotions. Those raw pieces of adolescent passion turned into Boynextdoor's colors in the song," Jaehyun added.