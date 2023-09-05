[Photo News] SK On chief at IAA

Most Popular
[Photo News] SK On chief at IAABy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-09-05 15:27:49
SK Group Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won (second from left), who doubles as CEO of battery-making unit SK On, listens to a BMW official on the first day of IAA Mobility, one of the world’s largest motor shows, held in Munich, Germany on Monday local time. Chey visited the exhibition booths of Volkswagen, BMW and Hyundai Mobis, according to SK On. “Amid fierce competition in the (electric vehicle) battery market in Europe, we plan to expand business ties with global automakers,” he said. (SK On)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
