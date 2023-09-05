Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work

    Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
  2. 2

    Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many

    Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
  3. 3

    [KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears

    [KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears
  4. 4

    1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county

    1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
  5. 5

    S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers

    S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers
  6. 6

    Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN

    Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
  7. 7

    Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event

    Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event
  8. 8

    Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024

    Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024
  9. 9

    Two men swept away in swimming accident, 1 dead, 1 missing

    Two men swept away in swimming accident, 1 dead, 1 missing
  10. 10

    Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits

    Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
피터빈트
guam

[Photo News] SK On chief at IAA

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-09-05 15:27:49

    • Link copied

SK Group Senior Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won (second from left), who doubles as CEO of battery-making unit SK On, listens to a BMW official on the first day of IAA Mobility, one of the world’s largest motor shows, held in Munich, Germany on Monday local time. Chey visited the exhibition booths of Volkswagen, BMW and Hyundai Mobis, according to SK On. “Amid fierce competition in the (electric vehicle) battery market in Europe, we plan to expand business ties with global automakers,” he said. (SK On)

More from Headlines