    Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work

    Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many

    [KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears

    1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county

    S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers

    Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN

    Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event

    Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024

    Two men swept away in swimming accident, 1 dead, 1 missing

    Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits

[Photo News] KIA at defense trade show

By Korea Herald

Published : 2023-09-05 15:20:54

Kia showcases, from left, a hydrogen-powered concept car with Advanced Vehicle Technology, its Light Tactical Vehicle with mortar system and a 4-seater cargo truck LTV at the International Defense Industry Exhibition, the largest trade fair for military equipment in Central and Eastern Europe. The event is being held from Tuesday to Friday in Poland. Produced in 2016, Kia’s LTVs have been used as key transportation for the South Korean Army, the company said. (Kia)

