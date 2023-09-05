[Photo News] KIA at defense trade show

Kia showcases, from left, a hydrogen-powered concept car with Advanced Vehicle Technology, its Light Tactical Vehicle with mortar system and a 4-seater cargo truck LTV at the International Defense Industry Exhibition, the largest trade fair for military equipment in Central and Eastern Europe. The event is being held from Tuesday to Friday in Poland. Produced in 2016, Kia’s LTVs have been used as key transportation for the South Korean Army, the company said. (Kia)