[Photo News] KIA at defense trade show

Most Popular
-
1
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
2
Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
-
3
[KH explains] Seoul's office real estate robust despite 'apocalypse' fears
-
4
1 patient dies in stabbing incident at hospital in southeastern county
-
5
S. Korea to go all-out to lure 2 million Chinese travelers
-
6
Yoon says N. Korea poses direct threats to ASEAN
-
7
Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event
-
8
Seoul to launch Han River water-bus service in 2024
-
9
Two men swept away in swimming accident, 1 dead, 1 missing
-
10
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
[Photo News] KIA at defense trade showBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-09-05 15:20:54
Kia showcases, from left, a hydrogen-powered concept car with Advanced Vehicle Technology, its Light Tactical Vehicle with mortar system and a 4-seater cargo truck LTV at the International Defense Industry Exhibition, the largest trade fair for military equipment in Central and Eastern Europe. The event is being held from Tuesday to Friday in Poland. Produced in 2016, Kia’s LTVs have been used as key transportation for the South Korean Army, the company said. (Kia)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Yoon seeks firmer international alliance at summits
-
[KH Explains] Pressure mounts on Korean battery makers to raise wages in US
-
Education minister withdraws discipline warning over strike