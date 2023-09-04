[From the scene] Samsung shows off end-to-end automotive solutions at IAA 2023

MUNICH -- Samsung Electronics, the world’s No. 1 memory chip and smartphone maker, made its official debut at an international motor show, renewing its automotive ambitions as a “total solutions provider.”

The South Korean tech giant set up its exhibition booth at IAA Mobility, one of the largest automotive trade shows, which kicked off Tuesday in Munich, Germany.

In Hall B1 at the Messe Munchen exhibition center, Samsung’s booth was located next to those of its sister firms, Samsung SDI and Samsung Display, boasting the group’s competitiveness, encompassing key sectors from electronics to batteries to displays.

"It is meaningful that all three of Samsung affiliates with automotive businesses are participating together in a motor show for the first time, to show our capability as a total mobility solutions provider," a Samsung official said.

In the 440-square-meter floor space, Samsung’s chip division displayed the full lineup of its automotive chips and mobility solutions in all areas of memory, System LSI, foundries and LED technologies.

In the center of the booth, the tech giant placed an actual-size plastic car model, with placards showing which of Samsung's products are used for what functions, including infotainment, central gateway, telematics and autonomous driving.

While there were only a couple of actual products on display, a number of videos were playing on screens to showcase how its products have enhanced cars.

With its goal to become the largest automotive memory provider by 2025, Samsung brought all of its products offering high performance and high capacity to be adopted in infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems, including the LPDDR5X, GDDR7, AutoSSD and UFS 3.14 chips.

Samsung Display

Samsung Display, which is also participating in a motor show for the first time, brought to the fore its OLED technology, comparing its advantages to LCD panels widely used in the car industry.

Having on hand actual screens made with OLED and LCD panels, the display panel maker showed how the OLED screens in cars can offer clearer images in sunlight and at night.

At the same time, Samsung Display exhibited a wide variety of form factors for potential clients to consider, such as the Flex S, a multi-foldable display that folds into an S shape with one side of the device inward and the other outward.

In the center of the booth, Samsung Display also showcased the large round OLED display that is installed in the Mini Cooper's upcoming 2025 model.

Other innovative products on display include a rollable display that expands more than five times on the vertical axis for rear seat entertainment systems in the backseat, as well as a display that slides to expand the screen on both sides.

Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI, taking part in IAA Mobility for the sixth year, came to introduce its newest battery solutions for next-generation electric vehicles, to widen the gap with rivals.

At its 404-square-meter booth, the battery displayed all-solid-state battery and 46-phi cylindrical battery as well as cobalt-free battery solutions, the nickel manganese (NMX) battery and lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) battery, ensuring both safety and cost-effectiveness.

New battery configurations were on display, in which cathode and anode terminals were repositioned to the side, enabling maximum space efficiency and enhanced performance and safety.

On the sidelines of the event, the company plans to hold its Tech & Career job fair in the German city with the aim of luring tech professionals from Europe, with CEO Choi Yoon-ho in attendance.