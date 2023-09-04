[Photo News] Official vehicles for ASEAN summit

Hyundai Motor said Monday that the carmaker is supplying a total of 346 units of its Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 electric vehicles to be used during this week’s ASEAN Summit held in Jakarta Sept. 5-7. In order to enhance safety and convenience, 24-hour emergency maintenance and charging services will be offered as well as special training for the presidential bodyguards who will drive the cars. (Hyundai Motor)