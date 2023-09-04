[Photo News] Official vehicles for ASEAN summit

Most Popular
-
1
Teachers to hold nationwide protest despite warning
-
2
N.Korea continues simulating tactical nuclear attacks
-
3
What summer of stabbings means for South Korea
-
4
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
5
Fukushima release has South Korean politicians feasting, fasting
-
6
Residents protest Seoul’s new waste incinerator site
-
7
Unsecured national debt to soar to nearly W800tr next year
-
8
Inside barracks: Military life still a scarring experience for many
-
9
KIS taps seasoned educator as new school director
-
10
LG Electronics aims to go global with smart home solutions
[Photo News] Official vehicles for ASEAN summitBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-09-04 15:33:23
Hyundai Motor said Monday that the carmaker is supplying a total of 346 units of its Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 electric vehicles to be used during this week’s ASEAN Summit held in Jakarta Sept. 5-7. In order to enhance safety and convenience, 24-hour emergency maintenance and charging services will be offered as well as special training for the presidential bodyguards who will drive the cars. (Hyundai Motor)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Classrooms close as teachers rally to demand more protection at work
-
[KH explains] Why Seoul office real estate stays robust amid ‘office apocalypse’ fears
-
Lawmaker under fire for attending pro-North Korea event