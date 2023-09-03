Renault Korea appoints new sales and marketing chief

Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Sunday it has newly appointed a sales and marketing division chief in a bid to revitalize the company’s market presence and fortify its position in the domestic market.

Emmanuel Al-Nawakil, the former vice president of sales and operations at Renault's performance brand Alpine, has received recognition for leading the company's growth. Before joining Alpine, he also set impressive track records for driving sales momentum at Germany-based Volkswagen Group and France-based Groupe PSA.

Renault Korea said it is expecting the new executive to bring a wealth of global experience and sales expertise to his role at the firm, while navigating the dynamic landscape of the Korean market and steering the company's business toward a thriving automotive tech company.

Along with Al-Nawakil’s appointment, Renault Korea has stepped up sales and marketing organizational transformation efforts by inviting four marketing experts from the industry who are anticipated to usher in a new wave in the Korean market.

Aiming at conducting a comprehensive revamp of its commercial strategy to better respond to market demand, the carmaker appointed Lim Dong-kun as product strategy operations chief, Ha Eun-young as brand strategy operations chief, Lee Won-seon as marketing communications operations chief and Park Hae-jung as performance and e-commerce operations chief.

“We recognize the challenges we’ve faced in recent times, and I am excited to have a new sales and marketing leadership team to lead our commercial goals,” Renault Korea CEO Stephane Deblaise said, expressing expectations that the team will strengthen the company’s brand position here.

“Now we've built up a new stronger marketing team that leads customer-centric campaigns and creative brand and product strategies creating synergy with the senior director of sales and network, and the new chief marketing officer on the process to the post,” Deblaise said. "I'm confident that Renault Korea Motors will regain our competitive edge and accelerate the journey toward a thriving automotive tech company."