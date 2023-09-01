UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week

Most Popular
UN rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next weekBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-09-01 20:13:16
UN special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights will visit South Korea next week to meet Seoul officials as well as defectors from the reclusive regime, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Elizabeth Salmon is expected to arrive here Monday for a nine-day stay to meet foreign, unification and justice officials, along with North Korean defectors, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
She is also scheduled to hold a press conference in Seoul on Sept. 12.
The rapporteur will submit a report on North Korean human rights issues to the UN based on results from the upcoming visit.
