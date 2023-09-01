Exo's D.O. to drop new solo album on Sept. 18

Most Popular
Exo's D.O. to drop new solo album on Sept. 18By Choi Ji-won
Published : 2023-09-01 16:43:21
Exo member D.O. is dropping a new solo album, "Anticipation," on Sept. 18.
His agency SM Entertainment on Friday made the announcement, heralding D.O.'s comeback as a solo musician after over two years.
D.O., whose real name is Do Kyung-soo, debuted solo in July 2021 with his first solo album, "Empathy." With the eight-track EP, D.O. was a smash success, landing atop the iTunes top album chart in 60 countries.
According to SM, "Anticipation" will be a seven-track package that delves further into D.O.'s deep, soothing voice and enchanting vocal prowess. The agency dropped an image for the album, which showed the singer sitting in front of a desk inside a dark room, caught in thought, with warm lights showering over him.
D.O. has rolled out various activities in singing and acting recently. In July, he returned with Exo for the group's seventh full-length album, "Exist," which racked up over a million copies on the first day, marking a successful full-group return for the band after almost four years.
An actor with a decade-long career, D.O. scooped up his first male actor excellence award at the KBS Drama Awards last year with his acting in "Bad Prosecutor." In August, he returned to the big screen with local sci-fi flick "The Moon."
