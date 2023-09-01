S. Korea's exports down for 11th month in Aug. on weak chip demand

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to have 6-day Chuseok holiday with Oct. 2 as extra day off
-
2
First lesbian to become a mother in S. Korea on struggle to be a 'normal' parent
-
3
Korea ends free COVID-19 testing
-
4
South Korea's first lady backs dog meat ban
-
5
NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea
-
6
Language war emerges in Korea over Fukushima water disposal
-
7
N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers
-
8
Gumiho becomes new symbol of beauty in Korean drama series
-
9
Over 50% of Korean firms missing earnings target in China this year: survey
-
10
[KH explains] Chipmakers reach out to undergraduates to tackle talent shortage
S. Korea's exports down for 11th month in Aug. on weak chip demandBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-09-01 09:27:07
South Korea's exports fell for the 11th consecutive month in August due mainly to weak demand for semiconductors and petroleum products, but the country reported a trade surplus for the third straight month, the industry ministry said Friday.
Outbound shipments fell 8.4 percent on-year to $51.87 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The decline came as exports of semiconductors, the country's key export item, sank 21 percent on falling demand and a drop in chip prices. Those of petroleum products also tumbled 35 percent on-year.
Imports fell 22.8 percent on-year to $51 billion in August, as energy imports retreated 42 percent on-year, the ministry said. South Korea depends on imports for most of its energy needs.
Accordingly, the country logged a trade surplus of $870 million in August, the third straight gain.
In June, the country reported a trade surplus for the first time in 16 months following the longest ever shortfall since 1997, which lasted from March 2022 through May 2023 as a result of high energy prices. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea
-
Military to relocate independence hero’s statue amid controversy
-
Launching hunger strike, opposition chief says Yoon is ‘ruining Korea’