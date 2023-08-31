[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에서 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈시간 관련〉

1. precipitous [prisípətəs] 성급한, 가파른

일기예보에서 비나 눈이 올 확률을 chance of precipitation이라고 하는데, precipitation은 (비나 눈이) ‘떨어지다’라는 뜻을 담고 있다. precipitous도 어원이 같은데, 갑자기 떨어진다는 뜻에서 유래하여 ‘경사가 가파른’, ‘경솔하고 급작스러운’이라는 의미를 지닌다.

Management's precipitous move to shut down the plant will cause worker outrage, which is not wanted by management.

그 생산 시설을 폐쇄하는 경영진의 경솔한 결정은 노동자들의 분노를 초래할 것이며 이는 경영진도 원치 않는 것이다.

● 달러값이 치솟으면서 수입이 갑작스럽게 줄어들었다.

A skyrocketing dollar has led to a precipitous decline in imports.

2. precursor [prikə́ːrsər] 전조, 선구자

pre(before)+cursor(current와 같은 어원으로 ‘달린다’는 뜻)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘앞에 달리는 사람’이라는 의미에서 유래하여, ‘선구자’, ‘선도자’나 ‘앞으로 일어날 일의 전조’를 일컫는다.

This initial step is but a precursor to the more dramatic measures we will need to take towards achieving systemic reform.

이번 첫 조치는 체계적인 개혁을 위해 우리가 취해야 할 많은 극적인 정책들의 전조에 불과하다.

● 그는 금가격 상승을 인플레이션의 전조로 보았다.

He viewed the rising prices of gold as a precursor to inflation.

3. prospective [prəspéktiv] 장래의, 미래의

pro(forward)+spect(‘본다’는 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. ‘앞을 내다본다’는 뜻에서 유래하여 ‘미래의’라는 의미를 지닌다. ‘미래의 소비자’를 뜻하는 prospective buyer는 ‘구매 의사가 있는 사람’, ‘인수 의향이 있는 기업’을 일컫는다. 참고로 기업의 ‘사업 설명서’를 뜻하는 prospectus도 어원이 같으며, ‘미래의 투자자나 소비자에게 회사를 설명하는 문서’라는 뜻에서 유래한 말이다.

Seeking to impress his prospective employer, Jack arrived early for the interview, maintained good eye-contact throughout and asked what he hoped were several very well-informed questions.

장래의 고용주에게 좋은 인상을 주고자 잭은 면접에 시간보다 일찍 도착했고 내내 눈을 마주쳤으며 바라건대 회사에 대해 잘 알고 있는 것처럼 보이는 질문들을 했다.

● 구매 의향이 있는 많은 소비자들이 새 전화기가 출시되기를 기다리고 있었다.

A lot of prospective buyers were waiting for the new phone to hit the stores.

4. secular [sékjulər] 장기간의

secular는 보통 ‘종교적’에 반대되는 ‘세속적’, ‘현세의’라는 뜻으로 쓰는 단어다. 만약 경제 활동과 관련된 경우 ‘장기간의’라는 의미도 지닌다.

From 1982 till 2000, the stock market was in a secular bull market.

1982년부터 2000년까지 주식시장은 장기 강세장이었다.

● 통화 가치 하락으로 원자재 가격이 장기적으로 상승할 것 같다.

Due to the currency depreciation, commodity prices seem to be in a secular rally.

5. sporadic [spərǽdik] 간헐적인

전 세계에 흩어져 살고 있는 유대인들을 디아스포라(Diaspora)라고 하는데, 요즘은 외국에 살고 있는 한국인들을 디아스포라라고 부르기도 한다. sporadic은 scatter(흩어지다)를 뜻하는 -spora와 어원이 같은 단어로, ‘드물게 발생하는’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The truce to end the Korean War was signed on July 27, 1953, but sporadic clashes between the South and the North continued for a couple of months thereafter.

정전협정은 1953년 7월27일 체결됐으나 이후 몇 달 동안 남북 간의 간헐적인 충돌은 계속되었다.

● 전체적으로 평화적인 집회였으나 시위대와 경찰 간에 간간이 충돌이 일어났다.

Overall, the demonstration was peaceful, but there were still sporadic clashes between the police and demonstrators.

6. spur-of-the-moment [spə́ːr əv ðə móumənt] 즉각적인

spur는 말을 탈때 신발에 다는 ‘박차’를 의미한다. spur-of-the-moment는 박차를 가해 말을 순식간에 출발시키는 것처럼 ‘즉각적’이라는 뜻이다. 순식간에 어떤 결정을 내리는 것을 표현하는 말로 split-second decision도 있다. 1초를 몇 개로 나눌 만큼 순간적이라는 의미로 하는 말이다.

While eating our usual breakfast at the diner, we made a spur-of-the-moment decision to drive to Las Vegas.

평소처럼 식당에서 아침을 먹다가 우리는 순식간에 라스베이거스로 떠나기로 결정했다.

● 술집에서 큰 싸움이 일어난 연유에 대해 설명하면서 스티브는 “순식간에 일어난 일이었습니다”라고 말했다.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Steve said, trying to explain what led to the big brawl at the bar.