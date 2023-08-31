[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul to present Thai culinary experience

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s restaurant, The Market Kitchen, is to host a culinary event in celebration of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Thailand.

Thailand’s perennial favorites -- som tam (green papaya salad), tod mun goong (deep-fried shrimp) and tom yum goong (spicy and sour soup) -- will be served from Sept. 8 to 17.

Complementing the dining experience, a variety of Thai beverages including milk tea, Thai beer and mango-chili punch will also be available.

The price for a weekday dinner is 155,000 won ($117), while weekend lunch and dinner cost 165,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5500.

Four Points by Sheraton Josun showcases ‘Colorful Stay’ promotion

Four Points by Sheraton Josun has launched the “Colorful Stay” promotion at its Myeong-dong hotel in collaboration with local paint manufacturer, Noroo.

The promotion offers one night’s stay with an eco-friendly bag and five postcards.

The rooms covered in the promotion feature wallpapers and fabrics of vibrant colors recommended by Noroo.

The package prices start at 390,000 won (excluding tax). Reservations are available until Oct. 31. For more inquiries, call (02) 6466-6000.

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers ‘Frieze Seoul Art’ package

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers the “Frieze Seoul Art” package in collaboration with Frieze Seoul.

The package offers a one-night stay with two cocktails and two tickets for the Frieze Seoul event.

The selection of the cocktail consists of a total of five recipes themed around Irish artist Michelle Harton, available at the hotel’s Grand Lobby Lounge & Bar.

Reservations are available until Sept. 3, with prices starting at 630,000 won. For more information, call (02) 555-5656.

Kolon Resort & Hotel showcases ‘Autumn Flavor’ packages

Kolon Resort & Hotel, located in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, has launched its “Autumn Flavor” promotions: the “Autumn Gourmet” and “Sweet Autumn” packages.

The Autumn Gourmet package offers one night’s stay with a bottle of rice wine.

The Sweet Autumn package includes a pound cake and two cups of coffee along with a one-night stay.

The package prices start at 109,000 won, available through Nov. 30. For reservations, call (054) 746-9001.

Josun Hotels & Resorts presents gift packages for Chuseok

Celebrating the upcoming Korean Thanksgiving holiday, or Chuseok, Josun Hotels & Resorts has launched a gift package promotion.

A range of gift packages from a beef and truffle seasoning set to a handmade dim sum package and a soy-braised abalone jar are on sale, with prices starting at 150,000 won.

A meticulous selection of Perrin’s and Ceretto’s red wines is also available in the promotion.

The promotion packages can be purchased via the hotel’s official website through Sept. 22. Delivery is expected between Sept. 8 and 27. For further inquiries, call (02) 317-0054.