Yoon eats seafood lunch at fish market amid Fukushima controversy

President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) eats seafood for lunch during a visit to the Noryangjin fish market in Seoul, on Thursday, in this photo provided by the presidential office.

President Yoon Suk Yeol ate seafood for lunch during a visit to a fish market in Seoul on Thursday, his office said, the latest move to boost consumption of local fisheries amid public concern about Japan's release of radioactive water into the ocean.

During his visit to Noryangjin fish market, Yoon checked the safety of local fisheries products and purchased various kinds of seafood, such as rockfish, blue crab and gizzard shad, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written press briefing.

He also encouraged vendors and market officials, asking them how their sales are and whether there are many customers.

"The president had lunch consisting of local fisheries that are in season, such as rockfish stew, grilled gizzard shad and steamed blue crab," Lee said. "After finishing a bowl of rockfish stew, he asked for more of the soup."

Yoon was joined by his chief of staff, Kim Dae-ki and National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong, among other officials.

This was the first visit by a president to Noryangjin fish market since its opening in 1927, Lee said.

Seafood safety has emerged as a key issue after Japan began releasing radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean last week, though the government has said the release would pose no health hazards as long as it is done in a scientifically safe manner.

Yoon also ate seafood during his weekly lunch meeting with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday. (Yonhap)