Guam invites visitors for unforgettable Chuseok holiday

Most Popular
-
1
Korea to have 6-day Chuseok holiday with Oct. 2 as extra day off
-
2
Korea ends free COVID-19 testing
-
3
South Korea's first lady backs dog meat ban
-
4
First lesbian to become a mother in S. Korea on struggle to be a 'normal' parent
-
5
Language war emerges in Korea over Fukushima water disposal
-
6
N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers
-
7
[Kim Seong-kon] What led to the fall of Roman Empire?
-
8
Gumiho becomes new symbol of beauty in Korean drama series
-
9
[KH explains] Chipmakers reach out to undergraduates to tackle talent shortage
-
10
Over 50% of Korean firms missing earnings target in China this year: survey
Guam invites visitors for unforgettable Chuseok holidayBy Korea Herald
Published : 2023-08-31 18:02:01
The Pacific island of Guam is just a four-hour flight away from Seoul, and the island is beckoning Korean visitors over the upcoming Chuseok holiday.
The traditional holiday has been extended to a six-day break this year -- Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 -- with Oct. 2 being designated as a temporary holiday, connecting the Chuseok holiday to National Foundation Day on Oct. 3.
Guam, although a small island of 549 square kilometers, is abound with resorts near Tumon Bay for all kinds of travelers: young and old, those looking for thrills or relaxation, solo travelers, couples and families.
Pacific Island Club Guam
Pacific Island Club Guam might be the best place with an activity for everyone. The all-inclusive resort provides every service and facility a family needs.
Gold Card members can enjoy all restaurants, the waterpark and leisure facilities across PIC’s 82,000-square-meter premises without extra charge.
During the daytime, visitors can go kayaking and windsurfing that comes with professional coaching. PIC is also one of eight resorts in the world to be equipped with a swim-through aquarium, where visitors can swim with colorful tropical fishes around corals in the front yard of their hotel.
After enjoying a glorious sunset, strap in tight for a night of fun with the Super American Circus stunt show. The 90-minute performance showcases diverse acrobatic programs including a flying trapeze, motorcycle acrobatics and other hair-raising jumping scenes.
Crowne Plaza Resort Guam
For solitary travelers hoping to escape the city, the newly renovated Crowne Plaza Resort Guam is the perfect place for some rest and relaxation.
Choose from a selection of rooms with a view of Tumon Beach, the mountains or the resort patio.
Crowne Plaza Resort also renovated their swimming pool, which is linked to Tumon Beach, allowing visitors to enjoy the stunning scenery from the comfort of the well-decked out swimming pool or at the beach.
Dusit Thani Guam Resort
Many couples visit Guam for a romantic getaway. Thailand-based Dusit International offers couples a sweet and cozy break at Dusit Thani Guam Resort on Tumon Beach.
The resort staff's gracious hospitality allows guests to leave their troubles at the door, and enjoy the swimming pool and spa without moving far.
Dusit Thani Guam Resort has 421 rooms, including those with beautiful beach views. Gorge on an array of food, from traditional Thai cuisine to offerings from one of the most well-known restaurants in Guam.
Hyatt Regency Guam
If you're traveling with a group of friends, check out Hyatt Regency Guam.
The global hotel chain has relatively larger rooms and offers king-size beds in its double rooms at the Tumon Beach resort.
The swimming pool, complete with a slide, and the adjacent Tumon Beach, a haven for water sports, are sure to make for an unforgettable holiday.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
NK holds military drills simulating occupation of S. Korea
-
Industrial output, retail sales, facility investment lose ground in July
-
N.Korea fires ballistic missiles after US sends bombers