Guam invites visitors for unforgettable Chuseok holiday

The Pacific island of Guam is just a four-hour flight away from Seoul, and the island is beckoning Korean visitors over the upcoming Chuseok holiday. The traditional holiday has been extended to a six-day break this year -- Sept. 28 to Oct. 3 -- with Oct. 2 being designated as a temporary holiday, connecting the Chuseok holiday to National Foundation Day on Oct. 3. Guam, although a small island of 549 square kilometers, is abound with resorts near Tumon Bay for all kinds of travelers: young and old, those looking for thrills or relaxation, solo travelers, couples and families.

Pacific Island Club Guam Pacific Island Club Guam might be the best place with an activity for everyone. The all-inclusive resort provides every service and facility a family needs. Gold Card members can enjoy all restaurants, the waterpark and leisure facilities across PIC’s 82,000-square-meter premises without extra charge. During the daytime, visitors can go kayaking and windsurfing that comes with professional coaching. PIC is also one of eight resorts in the world to be equipped with a swim-through aquarium, where visitors can swim with colorful tropical fishes around corals in the front yard of their hotel.

After enjoying a glorious sunset, strap in tight for a night of fun with the Super American Circus stunt show. The 90-minute performance showcases diverse acrobatic programs including a flying trapeze, motorcycle acrobatics and other hair-raising jumping scenes.

Crowne Plaza Resort Guam For solitary travelers hoping to escape the city, the newly renovated Crowne Plaza Resort Guam is the perfect place for some rest and relaxation. Choose from a selection of rooms with a view of Tumon Beach, the mountains or the resort patio. Crowne Plaza Resort also renovated their swimming pool, which is linked to Tumon Beach, allowing visitors to enjoy the stunning scenery from the comfort of the well-decked out swimming pool or at the beach.

Dusit Thani Guam Resort Many couples visit Guam for a romantic getaway. Thailand-based Dusit International offers couples a sweet and cozy break at Dusit Thani Guam Resort on Tumon Beach. The resort staff's gracious hospitality allows guests to leave their troubles at the door, and enjoy the swimming pool and spa without moving far. Dusit Thani Guam Resort has 421 rooms, including those with beautiful beach views. Gorge on an array of food, from traditional Thai cuisine to offerings from one of the most well-known restaurants in Guam.

