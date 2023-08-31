[Herald Review] Nuanced local adaptations, sound effects transplant suspense of '2:22 A Ghost Story' from West End to Seoul stage

The unidentifiable footsteps heard at 2:22 a.m. and the mysteries surrounding their origin intensify the suspense of “2:22 A Ghost Story,” the title of which captures the essence of the plot.

The story revolves around Sam and Jenny, a couple who have newly moved, inviting Sam's longtime friend Lauren and her boyfriend Ben to their home.

What starts as an ordinary evening meal takes a turn with Jenny’s confession. Jenny says she hears footsteps and sobs around her baby’s room at 2:22 a.m. every day, and proposes they stay up and wait together for that moment.

Ben, who believes in spiritual experiences, supports Jenny. But, Sam, ever logical and rational, tries to persuade them that Jenny's sensitivity is causing her to misinterpret the situation.