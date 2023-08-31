SM's rookie singer apologizes for past dating pictures

SM Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy band Riize's member Seunghan released an apology after photos of him with a presumed former dating partner went viral online.

The apology comes a few days after the release online of several pictures showing Seunghan kissing a woman -- including one where they are on a bed.

The pictures spread fast, shocking fans, especially as Riize is about to make its long awaited debut on Sept. 4. Riize is the first boy band to debut with SM Entertainment in seven years.

Seunghan released his apology on Wednesday night on the group's official Instagram.

"I'm sincerely sorry to all the fans who have been supporting Riize. I've inflicted damage on my teammates and disappointed the company staff members due to my personal problem at this critical moment when we have our debut coming up," his apology began.

"I also regret not having apologized sooner, as I was scared and worried. There is no room for excuses, as it all happened due to my own misconduct and I have spent time regretting and reflecting on my past behavior," he said.

He did not mention the pictures, and closed the apology with a promise of stronger devotion to the band, saying: "I'll put my team, Riize, above anything else from now on. Not just as Riize, but I will act with more prudence in all situations."

Fans showed mixed responses to the pictures. Some did not see the problem with him doing normal things like dating. Meanwhile, others blamed him for causing unncessary controversy ahead of the band's debut, possibly harming the careers of his teammates.