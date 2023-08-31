SM's rookie singer apologizes for past dating pictures

Most Popular
SM's rookie singer apologizes for past dating picturesBy Choi Ji-won
Published : 2023-08-31 16:44:21
SM Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy band Riize's member Seunghan released an apology after photos of him with a presumed former dating partner went viral online.
The apology comes a few days after the release online of several pictures showing Seunghan kissing a woman -- including one where they are on a bed.
The pictures spread fast, shocking fans, especially as Riize is about to make its long awaited debut on Sept. 4. Riize is the first boy band to debut with SM Entertainment in seven years.
Seunghan released his apology on Wednesday night on the group's official Instagram.
"I'm sincerely sorry to all the fans who have been supporting Riize. I've inflicted damage on my teammates and disappointed the company staff members due to my personal problem at this critical moment when we have our debut coming up," his apology began.
"I also regret not having apologized sooner, as I was scared and worried. There is no room for excuses, as it all happened due to my own misconduct and I have spent time regretting and reflecting on my past behavior," he said.
He did not mention the pictures, and closed the apology with a promise of stronger devotion to the band, saying: "I'll put my team, Riize, above anything else from now on. Not just as Riize, but I will act with more prudence in all situations."
Fans showed mixed responses to the pictures. Some did not see the problem with him doing normal things like dating. Meanwhile, others blamed him for causing unncessary controversy ahead of the band's debut, possibly harming the careers of his teammates.
SM Entertainment also took the matter in hand and warned of legal actions against privacy infringement.
A few hours before Seunghan's apology came out, the firm released a statement in which it condemned "the unauthorized disclosure of a Riize member's private pictures" as "evidently unlawful acts," adding it is currently monitoring and collecting evidence on those who posted the pictures online.
It also warned against any secondary violations, such as sharing and reproducing of the images, and stated it will take legal action against all criminal acts.
With the ambition to "rise" together and "realize" one's dreams, Riize -- consisting of Seunghan, Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee and Anton -- is set to embark on its journey on Sept. 4 with the release of its debut album "Get A Guitar."
