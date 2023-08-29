Home

Yoon meets with US senator to discuss bilateral ties

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-08-29 22:00:47

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) on Tuesday and discussed ways to develop bilateral ties, his office said.

During their meeting at the presidential office, Yoon said South Korea and the United States are optimal economic cooperation partners sharing the common values of freedom and democracy, which can combine the US' competitiveness in technology and South Korea's competitiveness in manufacturing, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

Yoon also said he is pleased with the recent increase in South Korean companies' investment in Young's state of Indiana, and requested the senator's continued attention and support for the smooth execution of the investment plans as well as for additional, win-win investments.

In addition, he expressed hope for bipartisan support from the US Congress for the stable development of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan, as he recalled his recent trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

Young serves as co-chair of the Senate Korea Caucus.

The senator said a strong liking and support for Yoon have formed within Congress since his address to a joint session during his state visit to Washington in April.

He added that he will play a more active role for the expansion of the caucus and for the development of the South Korea-US relationship. (Yonhap)

