Man arrested after killing teen daughter and son in Gimhae

A man was arrested on Tuesday after a failed attempt to take his own life after killing his two children.

Gimhae Jungbu Police Station announced Tuesday that a man in his 50s is being investigated on charges of murdering his two children on a hill in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

According to the police, the man is suspected of murdering his two children -- his 17-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son -- in his vehicle.

The daughter's teacher reported the teenager's absence from school, and the police found the man at the crime scene at 12:20 p.m. the previous day by tracking the location of his mobile phone. They arrested him at 3:07 p.m.

The suspect is said to have attempted suicide after the act.

He is currently being held in a police cell and he reportedly stated that he committed the murder due to personal difficulties.

While confessing his crime to the police, he did not state a specific motive for the murder. The police plans to investigate further, including the motive and exact causes of death.