[김대균의 영어산책] 휴일 표현 총정리와 중고급 실용단어 정리(1)

기독교나 유대교에서 많이 쓰이는 안식일(Sabbath), 안식년(Sabbath year)이 있다. 그런데 이 단어는 교수님들이나 직장인이 이용하는, 안식휴가(Sabbatical leave)로도 사용된다. 이 표현이 8월20일 토익 독해에서 중요한 의미로 사용되었고 수험생들이 생소하게 느꼈다. 안식 휴가와 안식년의 차이를 확인해 보자!

Sabbatical leave is a period of paid or unpaid leave granted to an employee, typically for research, travel, or rest. Unlike the Sabbath, which is a regular, recurring observance, a sabbatical is usually a one-time event that occurs after a set number of years of service.

[안식년 휴가는 일반적으로 연구, 여행 또는 휴식을 위해 직원에게 부여되는 유급 또는 무급 휴가 기간이다. 정기적으로 반복적으로 지키는 (유대교나 기독교의) 안식일과 달리 안식년은 일반적으로 일정 기간 근무한 후 발생하는 일회성 행사이다.]

예문을 통해 구분해 보자!

"Sabbath"[안식일]:

Many religious traditions observe the Sabbath as a day of rest and spiritual reflection.

[많은 종교 전통에서 안식일을 휴식과 영적 성찰의 날로 지키고 있다.]

The family gathered around the dinner table every Friday night to celebrate the beginning of the Sabbath. [가족들은 매주 금요일 밤 저녁 식탁에 모여 안식일의 시작을 축하한다.]

The bakery was closed on the Sabbath, a practice that was in line with the owner's religious beliefs.[ 빵집은 안식일에 문을 닫았는데, 이는 주인의 종교적 신념과 일치하는 관행이었습니다.]

"Sabbatical Leave"[안식휴가]:

The company offers sabbatical leave to employees who have been with the firm for more than ten years.[그 회사는 10년 이상 근속한 직원에게 안식휴가를 제공한다.]

She used her sabbatical leave to volunteer at a local shelter and explore new ways of giving back to the community.[그녀는 안식년 휴가를 사용하여 지역 보호소에서 자원봉사를 하고 지역사회에 환원할 수 있는 새로운 방법을 모색했다.]

During his sabbatical leave, the scientist conducted research abroad, contributing to a groundbreaking discovery in his field. [안식년 휴가 기간 동안 그 과학자는 해외에서 연구를 수행하여 자신의 분야에서 획기적인 발견에 기여했다.]

휴가와 관련된 단어 표현 몇 가지를 더 정리해 보자!

Leave of Absence: After the birth of her child, she took a leave of absence from her job to focus on her family.[휴직: 아이가 태어난 후 가족에게 집중하기 위해 직장을 휴직했다.]

Respite: The weekend provided a much-needed respite from his demanding work schedule.[휴식: 주말은 고된 업무 일정에서 벗어나 절실히 필요했던 휴식을 제공했다.]

Day of Rest: Many cultures have a designated day of rest, often aligned with religious beliefs and traditions.[휴일: 많은 문화권에서는 종교적 신념이나 전통에 따라 지정된 휴일이 있다.]

중고급 실용단어 정리(1)

알파벳 순서대로 중고급 단어들을 정리해 드린다.

1. abstract 추상적인, 개요

ex) An abstract of the article is also available if you don’t have time to read it all.

[기사를 모두 읽을 시간이 없을 경우를 위해 발췌문 또한 준비되어 있습니다.]

2. accessible 출입할 수 있는, 접근할 수 있는

ex) The office is only accessible from the rear entrance of the building.

[이 사무실은 건물의 뒷문으로만 출입하실 수 있습니다.]

* access는 동사일 때는 타동사, access가 명사일 경우에는 전치사 to와 잘 어울린다

3. accuse 기소하다, 고발하다

ex) The CEO was accused of using company money for personal investments.

[그 최고경영자는 개인 투자에 회사 공금을 유용하여 기소되었다.]

*accuse A of B :A를 B때문에 고발하다

4. achieve 성취하다, 이루다

ex) With a little effort and a lot of determination you can achieve anything.

[약간의 노력과 상당한 결심이 있다면 당신은 무엇이든 이룰 수 있다.]

5. acquisitions 취득, 획득, 입수

ex) The museum’s new acquisitions were displayed beautifully in the exhibit.

[박물관에 새롭게 입수된 작품들이 전시장에 아름답게 진열되어 있다.]

* M&A = merger and acquisition 합병과 인수

6. adoption 채택, 채용

ex) Local residents favored the adoption of new waste management policies.

[지역 주민들은 새로운 쓰레기 관리 정책의 채택을 지지했다.]

* adopt: 채택하다, 양자로 삼다 cf. adapt:적응시키다, adept:능숙한(skillful)

7. advanced 진보된, 나아간

ex) More advanced solutions are required to resolve the technological problem.

[더욱 진보된 해결책이 기술 문제를 해결하는 데 필요하다.]

* primary/elementary:초급의, intermediate:중급의 , advanced:고급의

8. advantage 이점, 유리

ex) Shorter commuting time is an advantage of living closer to the city.

[더 짧은 출퇴근 시간이 시내에 가까이 사는 이점이다.]

9. agreeably 기분 좋게, 유쾌히

ex) By behaving agreeably, the employee earned the respect of his colleagues.

[기분 좋게 행동함으로써 그 직원은 동료들로부터 존경을 받았다.]

10. alignment 정렬, 일직선으로 하기

ex) The alignment of each steel rod is crucial to constructing a stable building.

[각각의 철골이 잘 정렬되는 것이 안정된 건물을 구조하는 데 필수이다.]

11. alteration 변경, 개조

ex) Spending decreased after making a small alteration to the monthly budget.

[월별 예산의 작은 변경 이후 소비가 줄었다.]

12. appreciation 감사, 사의

ex) It is a good idea to show a little appreciation for all the work he has done.

[그가 행한 모든 일에 대해 사의를 표하는 것이 좋을 것이다.]

13. approaching 접근하는, 다가오는

ex) Passengers should always be aware of the approaching trains.

[승객들은 항상 근접해 오는 기차를 인지해야 한다.]

14. appropriately 적절히, 타당하게

ex) Mr. Roland was not dressed appropriately for the formal event.

[로날드씨는 공식 행사에 적절한 의상을 입지 않았다.]

15. attempt 시도하다, 꾀하다

ex) The governor did not attempt to lower taxes for local residents.

[주지사는 지역 주민들을 위해 세금을 내리려고 하지 않았다.]

*attempt는 to 부정사를 목적어로 취한다.

16. attend 참석하다

ex) Employees must attend at least two educational conferences per year.

[직원들은 해마다 최소 두 개의 교육 회의에 참석해야 한다.]

*attend는 참석하다는 의미일 때 타동사로 목적어를 바로 동반한다.

17. attract 끌다, 유인하다

ex) Outgoing and caring people attract more friends than shy, selfish people.

[외향적이며 타인을 돌보는 사람들이 수줍음 타고 이기적인 사람들보다 더 많은 친구들을 끌어 모은다.]

*attractive와 비슷한 의미의 단어들 : appealing, charming, beautiful, handsome, good-looking, gorgeous, alluring, captivating, enchanting, enticing, lovely, mesmerizing, pleasing, pretty, seductive, stunning, winsome