[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

1. The inventor said that a manufacturer had expressed interest in ------- invention, but it needed redesigning to make production less complicated.

(A) she

(B) her

(C) herself

(D) hers

해석

그 발명가는 한 제조사가 그녀의 발명품에 관심을 보였지만, 그것은 생산을 덜 복잡하게 하기 위해 재설계를 해야 했다고 전했다.

해설 격에 맞는 인칭대명사 채우기 문제

빈칸 다음에 명사(invention)가 왔으므로 명사를 꾸밀 수 있는 소유격 인칭대명사 (B) her가 정답이다.

어휘

inventor 발명가, 창안자 manufacturer 제조사, 생산 회사 invention 발명품, 발명

redesign 재설계하다 production 생산 complicated 복잡한, 뒤섞인

2. The abundance of mobile phone brands in the market has ------- in fierce competition among the companies that produce them.

(A) resulted

(B) admitted

(C) complained

(D) insisted

해석

시장의 넘쳐날 정도로 많은 휴대전화 브랜드는 휴대전화를 생산하는 기업들 사이의 치열한 경쟁을 야기했다.

해설 동사 관련 어구 채우기 문제

‘많은 휴대전화 브랜드는 기업들 사이의 치열한 경쟁을 야기했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 빈칸 뒤의 in과 함께 ‘~을 야기하다’라는 의미의 표현 result in을 완성하는 (A) resulted가 정답이다. 참고로 (B)의 admit은 ‘인정하다, 시인하다’, (C)의 complain은 ‘불평하다’, (D)의 insist는 ‘요구하다, 고집하다’라는 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

abundance 넘쳐날 정도로 많음, 다수 brand 브랜드, 상표 fierce 치열한, 극심한

competition 경쟁

3. The client won't be able to meet with our representative ------- tomorrow, so it will be necessary to reschedule her appointment.

(A) over

(B) until

(C) within

(D) besides

해석

그 고객이 내일까지는 저희 대리인을 만날 수 없을 것이므로, 그녀의 예약 일정을 변경할 필요가 있을 것입니다.

해설 전치사 채우기 문제

‘그 고객이 내일까지는 저희 대리인을 만날 수 없을 것입니다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~까지’라는 의미의 전치사 (B) until이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) over는 ‘~위에, ~동안’, (C) within은 ‘~이내에’, (D) besides는 ‘~이외에’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

client 고객, 의뢰인 representative 대리인, 대표자 necessary 필요한, 필수적인

reschedule 일정을 변경하다 appointment 예약, 약속

정답

(B) / (A) / (B)

