[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Wouldn’t you miss Sam if he were to go work overseas?

B: Not really. I __________________ him for months at a time.

(a) used to not see

(b) used not to see

(c) am used to not seeing

(d) am used not to seeing

해석

A: 너는 만약 Sam이 일하러 해외로 나가면 그를 그리워할 것 같지 않니?

B: 아니, 별로. 나는 한 번에 몇 달간 그를 보지 못하는 것에 익숙해졌어.

해설

올바른 동명사 채우기

‘-에 익숙하다’는 의미로 ‘be used to –ing’를 관용적으로 사용하므로 동명사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 동명사(seeing)의 부정형을 만들기 위해서 not은 동명사 앞에 온다. 따라서 (c) am used to not seeing이 정답이다.

어휘

overseas 해외로 at a time 한 번에

2.

A: Would you mind talking to the landlord about next month’s rent?

B: Actually, I’d rather you _______.

(a) do

(b) to do

(c) did

(d) had

해석

A: 다음 달 집세에 대해 집주인한테 좀 말해 줄래?

B: 사실, 나는 네가 하면 좋겠어.

해설

would rather 가정법 채우기

would rather 가정법 문장에는 과거 동사나 had p.p.가 올 수 있으므로 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘네가 하면 좋겠다’라는 의미가 되는 것이 적절하므로 앞에 나온 일반동사 talk를 대신하는 대동사 do의 과거형 (c) did가 정답이다.

어휘

landlord 집주인 rent 집세

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

A recent study suggested that 27 is the age _____ people’s mental capacity begins to decline.

(a) at which

(b) that

(c) of which

(d) which

해석

최근의 한 연구는 27세가 사람들의 정신 능력이 쇠퇴하기 시작하는 나이라고 주장했다.

해설

'전치사 + 관계대명사’ 채우기

주어(A recent study)와 동사(suggested)를 갖춘 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(_____ people’s ~ decline)는 수식어 거품으로, 앞의 명사 age를 수식하는 관계절이다. 빈칸 이하는 주어(people’s mental capacity)와 동사(begins)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 절이므로, 완전한 절을 이끌 수 있는 (a)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘27살의 나이에 정신 능력이 쇠퇴하기 시작한다’라는 의미가 되어야 자연스러우므로 선행사 age와 관계절은 ‘~에’를 뜻하는 전치사로 연결되어야 한다. 따라서 ‘~에’라는 뜻을 나타내는 전치사 at을 포함한 (a) at which가 정답이다.

어휘

capacity 능력 decline 쇠퇴하다

4.

Newsletters are a great marketing tool as they can help a company keep _____ touch with its customers.

(a) in

(b) of

(c) at

(d) by

해석

사보는 회사가 고객들과 계속 연락을 유지할 수 있도록 돕기 때문에 훌륭한 마케팅 도구이다.

해설

적절한 전치사 채우기

문맥상 ‘고객들과 계속 연락을 유지할 수 있도록 돕다’이라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 동사 keep과 어울려서 ‘~와 연락하다, 접촉하다’라는 의미의 표현인 ‘keep in touch’를 완성하는 전치사 (a) in이 정답이다.

어휘

newsletter 사보, 회보

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Can I walk from the hotel to Joey’s Restaurant?

(b) B: No, it’s quite far. You had to take either a cab or the bus.

(c) A: Which option do you think would be better?

(d) B: Well, if you’re on a budget, I’d recommend the bus.

해석

(a) A: 호텔에서 Joey’s 레스토랑까지 걸어갈 수 있나요?

(b) B: 아니요, 그곳은 꽤 멉니다. 택시나 버스 중 하나를 타셔야만 합니다.

(c) A: 어떤 것이 더 낫다고 생각하나요?

(d) B: 글쎄요, 만일 예산이 한정되어 있으시다면, 버스를 추천해요.

해설

동사의 시제가 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 You로 시작하는 문장의 동사로 과거 시제 had to가 오면 틀리다. (a)에서 ‘그 호텔에서 Joey’s 레스토랑까지 걸어갈 수 있나요?’라고 물었으므로, (b)에서 택시나 버스 중 하나를 타야만 갈 수 있다는 일반적인 사실을 나타내는 현재 시제가 와야 한다. 따라서 (b)의 과거 시제 had to는 현재 시제 have to로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) B: No, it’s quite far. You had to take either a cab or the bus가 정답이다.

어휘

cab 택시 on a budget 예산이 한정된

정답

(c) / (c) / (a) / (a) / (b) had to à have to

