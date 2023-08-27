Actor Jung Yu-mi says director Bong recommended joining the cast of ‘Sleep’

Actor Jung Yu-mi said it was director Bong Joon-ho who recommended she join the cast of “Sleep,” a mystery thriller by rookie director Jason Yu. Yu worked with Bong as an assistant for “Okja" (2017).

“Director Bong said a person he knows well wrote a scenario and that he hoped I would take a look at it,” Jung told The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Aug. 22.

She appreciated the succinct and straightforward story. "There were no unnecessary things attached to the story, which, as an actor, I like," Jung said.

The 40-year-old actor, who starred in hit dramas and films including "Train to Busan” (2016) and “Kim Ji-young, Born 1982” (2019), said that a film's scenario and the chemistry with the director are priorities when it comes to choosing a project.

“I wanted to know more about the director after reading this very compact scenario. The director is always important to me. I wanted to hear from him how he planned to fill in the empty spaces and gaps in this film," Jung said, adding, "After meeting him, I had faith in him and decided to do this project.”