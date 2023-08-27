Most Popular
-
1
4 men found dead at bed and breakfast facility in Bundang
-
2
Students released from custody after attempting to enter Japanese Embassy
-
3
US calls for UNSC action against N. Korean satellite launch, says China, Russia's opposition is 'troubling'
-
4
Another N. Korean airliner arrives in Beijing following resumption of Pyongyang-Beijing air route
-
5
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer
-
6
1.26m Korean young people unemployed; over half hold college degrees
-
7
Worker dies in waste oil company fire
-
8
N. Korean plane arrives in Vladivostok for 1st time in over 3 years: report
-
9
Weapon-wielding man apprehended after 2 1/2-hour standoff with police
-
10
[Herald Interview] Superstar DJ Peggy Gou, a proud Korean, aims to make 'timeless' music
1.26m Korean young people unemployed; over half hold college degreesBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : 2023-08-27 14:42:59
Over 1.26 million young South Koreans are unemployed, with more than half possessing an associate's degree or higher, government data showed Sunday.
According to supplementary results of the "Economically Active Population Survey for the Young Population in May 2023” by Statistics Korea, there were 8.41 million people here aged 15 to 29 as of May this year. Of them, 4.52 million had either graduated from or are not currently attending elementary school, middle school, high school or college. Of all school graduates, 1.26 million remain unemployed.
Specifically, of the 1.26 million individuals without a job, 53.8 percent, or some 678,000 individuals, hold a college degree or higher. Those with a high school education or lower accounted for 46.2 percent.
Among the unemployed population, 40.9 percent were preparing for vocational training or employment tests, state government exams, civil service exams and company recruitment tests. On the other hand, 25.4 percent were not engaged in any job-seeking activities.
The number of young people not currently attending school or college with employment experience stood at 3.94 million. It took 10.4 months on average for such individuals to get their first job. Some 324,000 persons, or 8.4 percent of survey respondents, took more than three years to get a job.
Among those employed, only 50.6 percent answered that their job closely corresponds to their major.
The share of the young adult female population with job experience, 45.5 percent, was higher than that of the young male population with job experience, which stood at 40.7 percent.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water
-
[Hello Hangeul] Promoting 'pure Korean' in the online era through names
-
NK edges towards full border reopening amid economic concerns