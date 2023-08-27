[Hello Hangeul] Promoting 'pure Korean' in the online era through names

Voluntary Agency Network of Korea founder and head Park Gi-tae poses for a photo after an interview with The Korea Herald at the civic group's headquarters in northeastern Seoul on July 31. (Jung Min-kyung/ The Korea Herald)

South Korean organizations are attempting to bring back “pure Korean,” or “soonwoorimal” -- purely Korean words or Hangeul terms not based on Hanja (Chinese characters) or other languages.

Pure Korean has been swiftly forgotten due to the rise of the internet, which has led to faster adoption of slang and abbreviations and accelerated the erosion of the Korean language, several experts claim.

Against this tide, a local civic group that has been promoting the Korean language and culture for more than two decades has utilized the internet to remind people of the beauty of pure Korean.

In late April, the nongovernmental organization Voluntary Agency Network of Korea, more widely known by its abbreviation VANK, jointly launched a website with local education platform Impactus that helps users find their “pure Korean” names.

The Korean name generator site, dubbed “Ilhoom” (https://korean.im), has gotten nearly 25,000 hits as of Sunday, data provided VANK showed. Eighty percent of the visitors were foreigners. Ilhoom is the old Korean word for “ireum,” which means “name” in Korean.

“As a child, I received the English name ‘Mike’ during my English class at school,” VANK founder and head Park Gi-tae recently told The Korea Herald in an interview at the civic group’s headquarters in northeastern Seoul.

“Getting a new name like that in a different language bestows someone with a new identity. We wanted to do that in a more peaceful and fun way with pure Korean names,” Park added.

Learning your “pure Korean” name through the site is very easy. The user just needs to answer a few simple questions on their preferences among different English words that are accompanied by their Korean meanings.

Questions include picking between different Korean words such as "strong" and "gentle." Some of the resulting names include "Seul-A," a combination of "seulgiropda" meaning "wise" in pure Korean and "ooh-a hada" meaning "elegant."

Users can save images of their names and meanings in Korean. They can also rate their satisfaction with the name they received.

The entire process only takes three minutes or less.