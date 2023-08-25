[Herald Interview] Superstar DJ Peggy Gou, a proud Korean, aims to make 'timeless' music

Peggy Gou is a superstar DJ doing tours around the world year-round. Her shows are always sold out across mostly European cities. Gou’s latest single “(It goes like) Nanana” has been on the UK top 10 singles chart for 10 straight weeks, and topped the charts in the Netherlands and Belgium over the summer.

Although she may not be as widely known as BTS in her home country, Gou is a proud South Korean, born and bred in Incheon.

“When people see other Asian performers and ask me if I know him or whether he’s Korean, I tell them, all Asians -- Japanese, Chinese or Korean -- are like sisters and brothers to me,” Gou said in a phone interview with The Korea Herald.

Growing up, Gou loved Korean singers like Uhm Jung-hwa and Lee Jung-hyun. She also loved old Korean folk singers like Song Chang-sik whose songs her parents enjoyed singing and playing the guitar to.

“It is my goal and dream to make timeless music like some of the older-generation Korean musicians,” she said, adding that as a producer, she often looks up great songs from the past for inspiration.

Her 2019 hit single “Starry Night,” which was also released alongside her first music video, was a huge success, so she felt a lot of pressure for her subsequent songs.

She plans to release her first album next year, and “(It goes like) Nanana,” which came out in June this year, is one of the songs that will be in the upcoming album.

“I worked on (‘Nanana’) for three years, and I felt good about it, but I never imagined it would be this popular,” she said.

Her 2018 hit track "It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)" had Korean lyrics, which countless non-Koreans sang to, as shown in thousands of YouTube videos.