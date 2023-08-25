Exhibition by Yeol highlights craft of ox horn inlay and porcelain works

Ceramic artist Kim Dong-jun (left) and craftsman Han Gi-deok (Yeol) Ceramic artist Kim Dong-jun (left) and craftsman Han Gi-deok (Yeol)

An exhibition that highlights the art of dedicated craft through porcelain and ox horn inlay artwork is set to take place at Yeol Bukchonga in Anguk-dong, central Seoul until Sept. 23, the Korean Heritage Preservation Society -- also known as Yeol -- announced Thursday during a press conference held in the exhibition space. Dubbed "Woobomanri: An Enduring Walk Towards Purity," the exhibition celebrates the stewardship of traditional craftsmen and artists in pursuit of aesthetics and their fresh attempts for a modern audience, said designer and exhibition director Yang Teo at the press conference. "Woobomanri" is an idiom that means "A diligent ox can walk 10,000 ri (around 4,000 kilometers)." The exhibition presents 30 sculptures of ox horn inlaying and porcelain artworks by craftsman Han Gi-deok and ceramic artist Kim Dong-jun, who are being honored as the Artisan and Young Craftsman of the Year for 2023, respectively, by Yeol. Ox horn inlaying, called "hwagak," consists of peeling and flattening the inside of ox horn, and then planing it down into pure "gakji" (ox horn paper), on which designs are sketched and painted over a long process for use in decorating furniture or small interior items.

A cabinet and two chairs that are covered with flattened ox horn are on display. (Yeol) A cabinet and two chairs that are covered with flattened ox horn are on display. (Yeol)

“Those who know or have heard of hwagak in the past will think of it as focusing on fancy colors or patterns. But I tried to focus on the pure texture of ox horn for this exhibition,” Han, 49, explained, “I hope this might lead to creating a new era of hwagak craft works with great potential.” One of the highlights of Han’s craft works is a cabinet and chair set decorated with flattened ox horn.

Ceramic artist Kim Dong-jun's white porcelain wares or "baekja" are on display. (Yeol) Ceramic artist Kim Dong-jun's white porcelain wares or "baekja" are on display. (Yeol)