[Photo News] LG Chief in business trip

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo is briefed on quantum technology from Xanadu CEO Christian Weedbrook at the Canadian quantum computing company’s headquarters in Toronto, Tuesday. On his four-day trip to the US and Canada, the LG chief inspected the group’s business operations, including LG Chemical’s Innovation center in Boston and LG Electronics’ AI research center in Toronto, and visited a number of local institutes to discuss possible cooperation. (LG Corp.)