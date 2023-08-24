SM6 Feel combines perks of popular Renault sedans

Renault Korea Motors' SM6 Feel sedan, an upgraded version that integrates existing SE and LE trims, has been gaining popularity in the domestic market as a stylish yet cost-effective option.

The car company said Thursday that its SM6 Feel accounted for 71 percent of the total sales of its SM6 vehicles in the first half of the year.

Prior to the model's launch, the carmaker surveyed customers to reflect their needs and preferences in the new trim.

The new sedan adopts all the preferred features from the trim of its previous model, at a very reasonable price of 28.71 million won ($21,700).

Default safety features include a lane departure alarm, lane departure prevention assistance and automatic high beams.

Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with the necessary convenience specifications, reflecting customer opinions collected from the showroom.

It features light-emitting diode Pure Vision headlamps, dynamic turn signals, auto-holds, electric parking brakes, rear cameras, heated driver seats, automatic headlamps, electric rearview mirror, and parking assistance.

With such generous option packaging as a default, the SM6 Feel enhances customer convenience by eliminating the dilemma of choosing and removing options during the purchase process.

Additionally, the Feel trim is available in the existing liquefied petroleum gas-powered SM6 2.0 LPe model. On top of featuring the new trim, the LPe model comes back stronger, with an auto stop and start function and continuously variable transmission, capable of a seven-speed manual mode.

Most importantly, the model boasts elevated safety and convenience by embedding in its product a mounting technology that places the car's LPG tank beneath the trunk where spare tires are typically stored.

This technology effectively removes the bulky metal tank from the trunk, freeing up significant loading space. This makes it a favored model among small business operators, especially taxi drivers.

Additionally, the LPG tank is fixed to the side beam, not the vehicle’s floor. This feature greatly reduces noises and vibrations generated from the large surface area within the car. Due to its position, the LPG tank also experiences diminished impact, further contributing to a safe and serene ride.

This groundbreaking mounting technology has recently earned the carmaker its own patent.