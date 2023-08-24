Over 200 suspects nabbed for writing online murder threats

Over 200 people have been apprehended nationwide for posting murder threats on various online sites over the past month amid increasing violent crimes targeting random people, the Korean National Police Agency said Thursday.

The KNPA said it has nabbed 216 suspects on charges of writing such threats as of 9 a.m. Thursday and put 21 of them under arrest. The number of online threats and apprehensions increased by seven and three, respectively, from the previous day, it added.

A suspect was arrested in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Wednesday for making an online post vowing to kill game company developers.

A company employee in his 30s, who was nabbed early this week after threatening a knife rampage at Gangnam Station in southern Seoul in an online writing, is set to attend his arrest warrant hearing at a Seoul court Thursday afternoon. (Yonhap)