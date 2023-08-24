N.Korea admits second satellite launch failure, plans third in Oct.

This photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Aug. 14, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (second from right) on a two-day inspection of major munitions factories, including one producing tactical missiles, while calling for a "rapid" improvement of the country's missile production capabilities. (Yonhap)

North Korea’s second attempt to launch its military reconnaissance satellite into orbit ended in failure Thursday, but the country pledged to conduct another launch in October.

Pyongyang promptly acknowledged the failure of its attempt, as it did after its first unsuccessful endeavor to launch a spy satellite on May 31.

North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration launched the spy satellite "Malligyong-1" using the newly developed space launch vehicle "Chollima-1," according to North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency. The launch took place at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the Tongchang-ri area, North Pyongan Province.

The first and second stages of the new satellite launch vehicle Chollima-1 successfully completed their missions. However, during the third stage flight, an anomaly in the emergency explosive system resulted in a failure, the KCNA said.

The NADA announced its intention to promptly investigate the irregular functioning of the emergency explosive system, provide an explanation, and proceed with a third satellite launch in October.

The South Korean military also confirmed that North Korea had failed to launch what it claimed to be a "space launch vehicle."

North Korea launched a purported space launch vehicle in a southern direction from the Tongchang-ri area, North Pyongan Province at around 03:50 local time, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed earlier in the day.

The launched projectile traversed international airspace above waters west of Ieodo, a submerged rock situated within the overlapping exclusive economic zones of South Korea and North Korea.

North Korea's second attempt came around three months after its first-ever attempt to launch a space launch vehicle Chollima-1 carrying the Malligyong-1 spy satellite on May 31. In the previous launch, the vehicle carrying the satellite crashed into the waters west of South Korea's Eocheongdo island in the West Sea shortly after takeoff.

This recent launch follows North Korea's notification to Japan about its satellite launch plans between Thursday and August 31.

South Korea, the United States, and Japan jointly called on North Korea to immediately reconsider its satellite launch plans, as they contravene pertinent UN Security Council resolutions.

Notably, several UN Security Council resolutions explicitly prohibit North Korea from conducting any launches using ballistic missile technology. Space launch vehicles and ballistic missiles often share similar technologies that can be interchangeable. The key difference lies in the payload: space launch vehicles typically carry satellites, while missiles carry warheads.

Seoul, Washington, and Tokyo have united in their stance, affirming their commitment to address North Korea's reported satellite launch through a coordinated trilateral approach.

The timing of the launch coincides with the current 11-day joint interagency Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercise involving South Korea and the United States, which is scheduled to continue until the end of August.

"Our military will persist in conducting UFS exercises and training with heightened intensity, all the while upholding a robust combined defense stance.," South Korea's JCS said.

"Concurrently, the military will maintain a firm readiness posture grounded in our ability to respond overwhelmingly to any provocations from North Korea while keeping close tabs on the various activities undertaken by North Korea."