CJ CheilJedang launches new global campaign for Bibigo brand

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
-
2
Yoon says NK provocations will only strengthen trilateral partnership
-
3
Nationwide civil defense drill to take place Wednesday
-
4
As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole
-
5
[KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?
-
6
[Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1
-
7
[Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes
-
8
Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears
-
9
Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
-
10
N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills
CJ CheilJedang launches new global campaign for Bibigo brandBy Shim Woo-hyun
Published : 2023-08-23 16:07:31
South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang said Wednesday it launched a new global marketing campaign for its Bibigo brand, dubbed “Live Delicious.”
The campaign clip, featuring a TikTok-friendly dance and music, was distributed in Korea, the US, Europe, Japan, China, and Thailand via YouTube.
“If the company’s past campaign for Bibigo aimed to build connections with customers by focusing on the integrity of our food products, the latest campaign focuses more on appealing to younger generations,” a CJ official said.
The new campaign push comes as the company sees a surge in overseas sales recently. In the first half of this year, the company’s food business unit posted 2.7 trillion won ($2 billion) in overseas sales, up 11.3 percent compared to a year ago. During the same period, overseas sales made up 49 percent of the unit’s total sales.
As part of the new campaign push, the company said it will collaborate with the Los Angeles Lakers to expand its brand awareness, adding to its existing sponsorship.
In Japan, the company will run a lottery event for customers, in which winners can get tickets to travel to South Korea.
The company added that more promotional events such as pop-up stores will be held in other international cities throughout the year.
More from Headlines
-
Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
-
China's property woes will have minimal impact on Korea: FSC
-
Schools to launch response team to handle parents' complaints