CJ CheilJedang launches new global campaign for Bibigo brand

By Shim Woo-hyun

Published : 2023-08-23 16:07:31

An image of CJ CheilJedang's new marketing campaign An image of CJ CheilJedang's new marketing campaign "Live Delicious" (CJ CheilJedang)

South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang said Wednesday it launched a new global marketing campaign for its Bibigo brand, dubbed “Live Delicious.”

The campaign clip, featuring a TikTok-friendly dance and music, was distributed in Korea, the US, Europe, Japan, China, and Thailand via YouTube.

“If the company’s past campaign for Bibigo aimed to build connections with customers by focusing on the integrity of our food products, the latest campaign focuses more on appealing to younger generations,” a CJ official said.

The new campaign push comes as the company sees a surge in overseas sales recently. In the first half of this year, the company’s food business unit posted 2.7 trillion won ($2 billion) in overseas sales, up 11.3 percent compared to a year ago. During the same period, overseas sales made up 49 percent of the unit’s total sales.

As part of the new campaign push, the company said it will collaborate with the Los Angeles Lakers to expand its brand awareness, adding to its existing sponsorship.

In Japan, the company will run a lottery event for customers, in which winners can get tickets to travel to South Korea.

The company added that more promotional events such as pop-up stores will be held in other international cities throughout the year.

