Youth organization commemorates 70th anniversary of Korean Armistice Agreement

Poster for The Past 4 Present's event that celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement. (The Korea Herald DB)

On the afternoon of Aug. 15, a special forum took place at Gonjiam Valley in Gyeonggi Province, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of signing the armistice of the Korean War.

The Past 4 Present, a youth organization with students from elementary schools to universities, held the event with an aim to uphold the value of peace and liberal democracy acquired through the 1950-53 Korean War.

A notable highlight of this year's forum was that the young participants were actively involved in designing the overall program and content of the event.

Another highlight was the afternoon ensemble performance by some participants of The Past 4 Present.

“We had a lot of fun and had many insights while preparing the event during the summer vacation,” said a The Past 4 Present participant, adding, “The event allowed us such a meaningful opportunity to revisit the meaning of the peace and war."